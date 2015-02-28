G Thomas ignites Celtics in 106-98 win

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics will get together for a practice Saturday morning, their first since the trade-deadline deals that further shook up their team.

But the way things have gone, perhaps they’d be better off skipping practice and just playing games.

On Friday night, they went more than nine minutes without a field goal between the second and third quarters but rallied from 16 points down to their third straight win, a 106-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

And with the win, which again was fueled by the bench trio of Isaiah Thomas, Jonas Jerebko and Jae Crowder, the Celtics further injected themselves into the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Playoffs? This is a team that traded Rajon Rondo and Jeff Green, a team that lost forward Jared Sullinger for the season with a broken foot and has gone the last 16 games without injured big man Kelly Olynyk.

“Hey, we’re 23-33, so it’s not like, again, we’re setting the world on fire,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said after the latest win. “I don’t want to overstate it.”

He doesn’t have to. Playoff contention in the East is what it is: six teams with losing records fighting for two playoff spots. The rebuilding Celtics somehow are one of those teams.

With the win, the Celtics, outscored 25-1 during Charlotte’s big charge, moved into a three-way tie for ninth place, three percentage points out of eighth and a game and a half out of seventh.

Thomas, the 5-foot-9 spark plug who tends to turn the ball over and isn’t known for his defense, has been nothing short of spectacular in his short stay with his new team. He caught fire at the end of the third quarter and didn’t let up, finishing with a season-high 28 points and seven assists.

Asked after the game if he felt like he was playing in a playoff game, Thomas, averaging 22.3 points and six assists in four games with Boston, said, ”No doubt.

“I think that was a playoff game; two teams fighting to get into the playoffs and we were down by 16 and we didn’t give up. We just kept fighting and fighting and kept believing in each other and we got the win.”

The Celtics hit 14 3-pointers (in 35 tries) for the third straight game, the first time in the history of the proud franchise they’ve had at least 12 in three straight. If they do it again Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, they will match the NBA record. They are the eighth team in NBA history with 14 or 14-plus treys in three straight games.

Down 73-57 late in the third quarter, Thomas, leading a small Boston five, helped his new team rally. He scored 15 points in a 4:45 span between the third and fourth quarters and, just as they had done in Wednesday’s win over the New York Knicks, Jerebko and Crowder aided the cause.

All three players came off the Boston bench.

Jerebko finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Crowder added 14 points and five boards. Guard Avery Bradley led the Boston starters with 19 points, including two late dunks to put the game away.

Guard Mo Williams paced the Hornets with 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists. All five Charlotte starters scored in double figures, but the Hornets’ bench was outscored 60-16 by the Celtics’ reserves.

Discussing Boston’s small lineup, with the 6-6 Crowder playing the post, Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said, “That’s their game, that’s everything we talked about, that was the emphasis this morning in the shootaround ... they’re good with their hands, they get good ball pressure.”

NOTES: Commissioner Adam Silver was at the game. ... The Celtics held a moment of silence for Earl Lloyd, the NBA’s first black player and assistant coach, who died Thursday. ... Hornets C Bismack Biyombo missed his 11th straight game with a knee bruise but practiced at TD Garden on Thursday and should return Sunday at Orlando. ... Boston F Kelly Olynyk missed his 16th straight game with an ankle sprain but is slated to return to practice Saturday and might be able to play Sunday when the Celtics end a three-game homestand against the Golden State Warriors. ... Celtics president Danny Ainge openly questioned the conditioning of F Jared Sullinger, out for the season, his third in the NBA, with a stress fracture in his left foot. He also had back surgery as a rookie, a problem he had in college. “Jared just hasn’t met his goals,” Ainge said.