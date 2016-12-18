Hornets end skid with win over Hawks

ATLANTA -- The Charlotte Hornets only rank 15th in the NBA in 3-point shooting. But Saturday night, they used the weapon at the opportune moments and ended their four-game losing streak.

Forward Marvin Williams matched his season high with 19 points, including the game-clinching 3-pointer with 27.8 seconds left that lifted the Hornets to a 107-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the final game of their five-game road trip.

"We hit a rough spot on this road trip but we hung in there, stayed together and kept our faith in each other," Williams said. "We came out with a huge win tonight."

Atlanta twice erased a double-digit lead in the second half and led 95-94 with 3:50 remaining. But the Hornets regained the lead on guard Marco Belinelli's third 3-pointer of the fourth quarter and Atlanta could never get closer than two points.

Charlotte entered the game shooting 35 percent on 3-pointers, but was successful on 44.4 percent against Atlanta, making 12 of 27. The Hornets are 2-0 against the Hawks this season.

Williams, who played with Atlanta from 2005-2012, shot 7-for-10 from the field and added six rebounds. Belinelli shot 8-for-11 to finish with 19.

"We made some 3s in the fourth quarter," Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said. "Marco was terrific and Marvin made the big one. I thought (Marco) would help us. His efficiency has been through the roof."

Charlotte (15-13) also got 18 points and 10 assists from guard Kemba Walker and 16 points and 11 rebounds from center Cody Zeller.

Atlanta (13-14) got 21 points from guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and 20 points, five rebounds and five assists from forward Paul Millsap, who gave the Hawks their final lead with a short jumper.

Center Dwight Howard had 10 points and a season-high 23 rebounds, his 18th double-double, and 17 points and five assists from guard Kent Bazemore.

Atlanta point guard Dennis Schroder scored 12 points, but committed a turnover, missed two free throws and a layup in the final two minutes. He had four turnovers.

After the game, Howard and Schroder headed to the Hawks' practice court at Philips Arena and worked there for about 30 minutes.

"We had chances," Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. "We didn't play. We were kind of playing from behind. We were able to take a lead but down the stretch, a couple of plays, a couple of shots, they were able to make a finish."

The Hornets were helped down the stretch by the return of Walker, who missed Friday's game in Boston to take care of some personal business. Walker provided a calming influence in the final moments when the Hornets were trying to hold on.

"Especially late in the game, he gives you a place to go," Clifford said.

Atlanta led by as many as eight points in the first quarter, racing to an 18-10 lead when Bazemore knocked in a 3-pointer at the 4:20 mark.

But Charlotte came back to tie the game 22-22 at the end of the period and maintained the momentum in the second quarter. The Hornets led by as many as 12 points when Jeremy Lamb made a field goal with 5:44 to put Charlotte ahead 40-28.

"It didn't feel like we were getting any kind of rhythm," Atlanta guard Kyle Korver said. "We just couldn't find any kind of flow."

Atlanta shot only 35.7 in the half, gong 4-for-19 at one stretch, and Charlotte had a 53-42 lead at halftime. Walker had nine in the first half, with Hardaway scoring 14 for Atlanta.

The Hornets didn't slow down in the third quarter. They scored the first two baskets and led by as many as 16 points at 62-46.

Atlanta cut the lead to 63-59 on Howard's basket with 6:08 left, but never got any closer before the end of the period. Charlotte led 80-74 after third quarters.

NOTES: Atlanta G Malcolm Delaney (right ankle) was a game-time decision and played. F DeAndre Bembry was back after missing Friday's game with an excused absence, but was inactive to make room for F Mike Scott, who was recalled from his D-League assignment. ... Charlotte G Jeremy Lamb was questionable because of a rib cage strain suffered on Friday night against Boston, but was able to play. ... The Hawks had several tributes for the late Craig Sager, the well-known broadcaster who lived in Atlanta. The team's cheerleaders wore a special Craig Sager shirt. ... Atlanta plays again on Monday at Oklahoma City. Charlotte returns home on Tuesday to host the Los Angeles Lakers.