Celtics top Heat in feisty battle

MIAMI -- The bandage on Avery Bradley's nose only told part of the story.

Bradley, the Boston Celtics shooting guard who scored 20 points, said he was "dazed" by a shot he took from someone's "head, elbow, something."

But he wasn't the only one to take punishment.

Boston's 105-95 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday night at AmericanAirlines Arena was so physical that it will take a bit to detail the combatants.

The list starts with Isaiah Thomas, who led the Celtics with 23 points but was ejected with 3:02 left in the fourth quarter. Thomas, who had the ball and was trying to clear space, swung an elbow that bloodied Miami's Justise Winslow just under his right eye.

"I've seen (Thomas) make that swing-through move before where he shows the ball and swings high," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. "(Thomas) didn't want to hurt (Winslow).But if you make contact, there's going to be a call."

Thomas said he had no ill intent.

"It was a basketball move that I do every game -- it just happened to connect," he said. "I don't mess with no elbows. I'm far from a dirty player. It (stinks) the NBA makes those types of calls.

"I'm happy we won, but I'm disappointed I got kicked out. There was no reason for that."

Winslow agreed that the hit was unintentional, but he also thought the teams have some bitter feelings from past games.

"Some of this carried over from the last game of last season," Winslow said. "That's what happens in the heat of the moment, people competing."

Just before getting elbowed, Winslow said he was talking trash to Thomas.

"When I closed out (Thomas), I actually said, 'I'm not letting you shoot or drive the ball,'" Winslow said. "(Thomas) just swung through. It wasn't excessive. He didn't mean to hurt me. It was a basketball play.

"I said things. They said things. But no one is out there trying to hurt nobody."

Also on Sunday, Miami's Hassan Whiteside elbowed Boston's Kelly Olynyk in the jaw, and Winslow hit Marcus Smart with a knee to the groin. Flagrant fouls were called on both plays.

As for Whiteside, this was not the first time he was overly physical with Olynyk. On March 9, 2015, Whiteside was ejected after he drove his forearm into Olynyk' neck.

Aside from all the carnage, Miami, which trailed by as many as 22 points in the second quarter, cut its deficit to four points on a Tyler Johnson free throw with 1:29 left in the game.

But Boston's Al Horford, who had 11 fourth-quarter points, made a three-point play on a drive to the basket, taking advantage of his six-inch height advantage on Johnson.

Horford then hit an 18-foot jumper to lead the Celtics (15-12) to their second straight win. Horford finished with 17 points.

Miami (9-19), which lost its second game in a row, was led by 23 points and 17 rebounds from Whiteside and 31 points and seven assists from Goran Dragic.

Boston nearly ran Miami off the court in the first period, shooting 65.2 percent from the floor and grabbing a 37-19 lead. Boston hit five 3-pointers in the period -- the Heat had none.

The Celtics led 58-41 at halftime, but Miami cut its deficit to seven in the third, trailing 77-70. Whiteside, who had just one rebound at the half, grabbed 13 caroms in the third, and Boston's shooting cooled off, converting on only 23.1 percent.

But the Celtics started the fourth on a 12-5 run and were able to hold off the Heat.

For the game, Miami outshot Boston 52.2 to 45.6 percent. But the Heat was unable to overcome their poor first quarter or 23 turnovers.

"It doesn't mean nothing," a disappointed Dragic said when asked about his team's rally to make it a close game. "We still lost.

"We need to come out and be ready they tip the ball. That's two games in a row where we played badly -- really badly -- in the first half."

NOTES: Heat G Tyler Johnson, who missed the Friday game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to an illness, returned to the rotation Sunday. ... Heat SG Wayne Ellington, who got hurt against the Clippers, missed the Sunday game. "It's a slightly strained hamstring," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He was able to go through our walkthrough, so he's day-to-day." ... Heat SG Dion Waiters (groin) remains out. ... Celtics coach Brad Stevens said C Al Horford's 2.4 blocks per game are "a little bit more" than he expected. Stevens said the blocks come from the 6-foot-10 Horford's length and Boston's pick-and-roll coverages. ... Up next, the Celtics play at the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday and then conclude their three-game trip on Thursday at the Indiana Pacers. ... Miami will play host to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday and then conclude its six-game homestand on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers.