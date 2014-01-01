Preview: Bobcats at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are coming off their worst performance of the season and coach Doc Rivers sharply chided the squad the following day as they prepare to bounce back against the Charlotte Bobcats on Wednesday. Several Clippers mentioned they are struggling with being “the hunted” instead of hunters and Rivers moved to squash that notion with some pointed comments. Charlotte is 0-2 on a five-game road trip and has lost four of its last five overall.

Rivers termed it as “delusional” on Tuesday that some Clippers think the squad is among the hunted NBA teams. “I mean, c’mon. If we think we’re the hunted, they have no idea what the hunted is,” Rivers told reporters in his strongly worded rebuke. “I’ve been on a hunted team before and that’s the year after you win a title. That team is hunted. All the other teams are delusional if they think they are.” The Bobcats lost to Atlanta and Utah to start their trip and have slipped to four games below .500.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth, (Charlotte), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (14-18): Charlotte stands sixth in the Eastern Conference despite its recent downturn. Center Al Jefferson is playing well with six double-doubles in the last seven games but the Bobcats have scored fewer than 90 points in three of their last four losses. Charlotte had just 80 points in Monday’s loss to Utah when it shot just 36.9 percent from the field. Leading scorer Kemba Walker was just 6-of-17 shooting against the Jazz and has made just 29.6 percent over the last three games.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (21-12): Los Angeles was soundly thrashed in every area while suffering a 107-88 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday. The Clippers committed 20 turnovers and shot a season-low 36.5 percent from the field while receiving poor performances from stars Chris Paul (11 points, four turnovers) and Blake Griffin (15 points, five rebounds), who were a combined 10-of-29 from the field. Phoenix led 88-59 after three quarters before calling off the assault. “It’s a really embarrassing effort by us – offensively, defensively, really every category of the game,” Griffin said.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Los Angeles has defeated the Bobcats five consecutive times.

2. Walker has scored in double figures in 21 straight games.

3. Clippers C DeAndre Jordan has recorded 10 straight double-digit outings on the boards and is averaging 14.5 rebounds during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Clippers 109, Bobcats 95