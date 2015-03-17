Preview: Hornets at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers got Blake Griffin back in the lineup for the first time in a month on Sunday and are working out the kinks as they gear up for the stretch run. Griffin will try to lead the Clippers to their first win since his return when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. Los Angeles went 9-6 with the All-Star on the sidelines to remain in the thick of the race in the Western Conference but dropped a 100-98 decision to Houston on Sunday.

The Hornets are trying to stay in the race for the No. 8 spot in the East but opened up a five-game road trip with a 94-66 loss to Utah on Monday. That setback coupled with wins by Boston and Miami on Monday sent Charlotte into 10th place in the East, a half-game behind three teams tied for the Nos. 7-9 spots. The Hornets have dropped three of their last four and are searching for some consistent offense after failing to reach 70 points in two of those setbacks.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (29-36): In addition to figuring out where the points are going to come from, Charlotte needs to do a better job of defending the perimeter. The Jazz matched a franchise record with 15 made 3-pointers and went 12-of-15 from beyond the arc in the first half en route to a 31-point lead at the break as the Hornets fell out of it very early. Al Jefferson returned to the lineup after a one-game absence due to a knee injury and should be ready for the back-to-back after being used for only 24 minutes in Monday’s rout.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (42-25): Griffin, who had surgery to remove a staph infection from his elbow, played 41 minutes in his return and collected 11 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to go along with five fouls and five turnovers. “I didn’t think I played well,” Griffin told reporters. “I was out of rhythm, and I had way too many turnovers, obviously. I didn’t think I played well. I didn’t put us in position to win. I have to be better. I did some unfortunate things down the stretch.” Griffin’s return removed some of the offensive responsibilities from center DeAndre Jordan, who managed five points on 2-of-3 shooting.

1. Hornets G Mo Williams is 6-of-32 from 3-point range in the last five games.

2. Jordan grabbed at least 14 rebounds in each of the last 15 games.

3. Los Angeles earned a 113-92 win at Charlotte on Nov. 24 and has taken seven of the past eight in the series.

PREDICTION: Clippers 103, Hornets 89