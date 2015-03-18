Clippers stave off Hornets’ rally

LOS ANGELES -- After blowing a 22-point, third-quarter lead Tuesday, the Los Angeles Clippers still found a way to hold off the Charlotte Hornets.

Thanks to some clutch shooting down the stretch, the Clippers earned a 99-92 victory at Staples Center.

Los Angeles guard J.J. Redick scored 23 points, and point guard Chris Paul added 21 points and eight assists.

A strong third-quarter effort allowed the Hornets to wipe out a huge deficit and push the Clippers. However, Charlotte failed to make timely shots with the game on the line.

“We got a little complacent,” said Paul, who scored 14 points in the second half while hitting three 3-pointers. “I had a couple of bad turnovers in that stretch, and we stopped defending. Well, we didn’t stop, but they started making shots. (Charlotte center) Al Jefferson got going and they hit some threes, and we gave them light.”

Forward Blake Griffin, in his second game since returning from elbow surgery, scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Clippers, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Center DeAndre Jordan finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Guard Nate Robinson also scored 12 for Los Angeles (43-25).

“The most disappointing thing is obviously giving up the lead that we had,” said Griffin, who hit eight of 12 shots. “I think it started when we came out in the second half. Just lackadaisical, had too many turnovers and too many easy baskets for them. You can’t let that happen.”

Jefferson scored 21 points to lead the Hornets, who lost their fourth game in the past five. Point guard Mo Williams had 18 points and eight assists, shooting guard Gerald Henderson added 16 points, and guard Kemba Walker scored 15.

Charlotte (29-37) made runs late in the third quarter and in the fourth. The Hornets, who were routed 94-66 by the Utah Jazz on Monday, closed within a point on five occasions during the fourth, but Los Angeles never relinquished the lead.

“We played very well in the second half,” said Jefferson, who shot 9-for-19 from the floor. “The big difference in the game came down to one stretch in the second quarter with a lot of turnovers that got them going. We had nine in the first half, and we only had four in the second half. We turned it over too much, and they made us pay.”

After Redick hit a jumper for a 73-57 cushion with 4:29 left in the third, the Hornets answered with a 17-4 surge to close the quarter, cutting the deficit to 77-74. Williams and Walker capped the run with back-to-back 3-pointers, allowing the Hornets to outscore the Clippers 33-18 in the period.

Eight Los Angeles turnovers in the quarter to only two for Charlotte helped spark the rally.

The Clippers coasted to a 28-20 advantage after one period and a 59-41 halftime lead behind Griffin’s 15 first-half points and Redick’s 12. The Clippers shot 53.2 percent from the floor compared to 38.5 percent for the Hornets in the first half. Los Angeles also converted 50 percent (six of 12) of its 3-point attempts to 33.3 percent (two of six) for Charlotte.

For the game, the Clippers shot 45.5 percent from the field, while the Hornets shot 40.5 percent.

“In the second half, we started fighting,” said Williams, a former Clipper. “Then, we had a chance at the end, but things didn’t work out for us.”

Los Angeles guard Jamal Crawford missed his seventh consecutive game with a right calf contusion. Clippers forwards Matt Barnes and Jordan Hamilton also sat out the contest. Barnes has a sore right hamstring, while Hamilton has a sprained right ankle.

NOTES: Clippers coach Doc Rivers shared some fond memories regarding former teammate Jack Haley, who died Monday of heart disease at age 51. “He was crazy,” said Rivers, who played with Haley with the San Antonio Spurs. Haley was well known as a caretaker for Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman. “Him and Dennis Rodman were very, very tight,” Rivers said. “To say they kept things loose in our locker room and off the floor would be an understatement.” ... Hornets coach Steve Clifford said the addition of G Mo Williams, who was averaging 19.9 points and 7.5 assists in his 13 games with Charlotte entering play Tuesday, was significant. The Hornets obtained Williams in a Feb. 10 trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. “He’s helped us tremendously,” Clifford said. ... The Clippers visit the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, while the Hornets play at Sacramento on Friday.