Preview: Hornets at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies look to complete a four-game homestand with three straight wins when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Memphis has defeated the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks after falling to San Antonio to start off the homestand and finish it against one of the worst teams in the NBA. Charlotte has struggled most of the season but the issues have been nowhere to be found over the last two games during defeats of the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

These teams met earlier this season on Nov. 1, when the Grizzlies squeezed out a 71-69 victory in Charlotte. Memphis center Marc Gasol scored 22 points but the Grizzlies shot just 36.3 percent from the field and the Hornets shot 36.1 percent with point guard Kemba Walker struggling to five points on 1-of-11 shooting. Walker has played well of late and has scored in double digits in 10 of the last 11 games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte, Memphis)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (6-15): Forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist returned on Wednesday against Boston and had nine points and six rebounds in 19 minutes. Kidd-Gilchrist was sidelined for 12 games with a stress reaction in his foot and his best game prior to being hurt came against the Grizzlies when he had 11 points and 12 rebounds for his lone double-double of the season. Center Al Jefferson continues to play well and posted his seventh double-double in the win over Boston as he contributed 23 pointed and matched his season high with 14 rebounds.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (17-4): Gasol continued his strong season by scoring 30 points in the win over the Mavericks – his fourth 30-point outing of the season. He reached 30 points just once in his first six NBA seasons but has looked to score more this season while also getting to the free-throw line at a higher rate. “One day he might lead the team in scoring, one day he might lead the team in assists,” guard Courtney Lee said of Gasol to reporters. “We always expect Marc to come back and play at a high level.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis has won five of the past six meetings.

2. The Hornets average a league-low 11.3 turnovers and have committed seven or less in six of their last 10 games.

3. Grizzlies PG Mike Conley is averaging 21 points on 24-of-36 shooting over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 92, Hornets 86