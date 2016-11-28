Preview: Hornets at Grizzlies

The Charlotte Hornets were looking for a spark from anyone on their roster and found it from reserve guard Jeremy Lamb on Saturday. Lamb will try to follow up an 18-point, 17-rebound performance when the Hornets visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Starting shooting guard Nicolas Batum sat out Saturday with an eye injury, thrusting Lamb into the starting backcourt with Kemba Walker for the first time since the two won the 2011 NCAA National Championship game at Connecticut. Lamb responded with the second-most rebounds for a guard this season and provided a needed boost despite totaling six minutes in the previous 12 games while making his way back from a hamstring injury. The Grizzlies won seven of their last eight games after bouncing back from the lone loss in that span with a 110-107 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday. Memphis might own the best defensive backcourt in the league to combat Lamb and Walker with Mike Conley and Tony Allen.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (9-7): Lamb's rebounding is important for Charlotte due to the loss of forward Marvin Williams, who averages 6.1 boards and is expected to miss at least a week after being diagnosed with a bone bruise on his left knee. "(Williams) is our most physical guy, so we have to step up and do better with those things, and if we do, then we can get back to playing good again," Hornets coach Steve Clifford told reporters before Saturday's win. Frank Kaminsky started in Williams' place and delivered 14 points and five rebounds against the Knicks.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (11-6): Memphis is second in the NBA in scoring defense, holding opponents to an average of 96.9 points, but got a needed boost on offense Saturday from small forward Troy Williams. The rookie from Indiana found his way into the starting lineup and delivered a season-high 18 points in the win. "He is another kid that stays ready," Grizzlies coach David Fizdale told reporters of Williams. "He is not afraid of the moment. He works really hard. He had a great summer. He really took his spot on this team. We are so decimated now at the wing position. I threw him in there and he took advantage of the situation. We couldn’t have won without him."

1. Grizzlies PF Zach Randolph (personal) missed the last two games and is day-to-day.

2. Hornets C Cody Zeller is averaging 13 points and eight rebounds in two games back after missing three with a shoulder injury.

3. Conley scored 31 points in a 105-90 win at Charlotte on Nov. 21.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 102, Hornets 93