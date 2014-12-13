Grizzlies need two OTs to beat Hornets

MEMPHIS -- After Friday night’s game was over, the Memphis Grizzlies had about an hour to talk with the media, get showered and board a plane to Philadelphia for the second game of a back-to-back on Saturday.

That’s because it had taken nearly three hours Friday night for the Southwest Division-leading Grizzlies to finally hold off the struggling Charlotte Hornets 113-107 in double overtime at FedExForum.

It was the Grizzlies’ their third straight win and eighth in their last 10 games.

“We found a way to win it. At the end of the day, that’s what matters tonight,” said Memphis center Marc Gasol, who scored 12 of his 19 points after the third quarter.

Guard Mike Conley scored six of the Grizzlies’ 11 points in the second overtime after veteran teammate Vince Carter, who played just seven minutes, nailed a game-tying 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left to force a second overtime.

All that had come after Charlotte guard Gerald Henderson tipped in a missed Kemba Walker 3-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game into the first overtime.

“I’ve been around a long time and I live for the moment. I‘m comfortable in the situation and it’s all about the mentality of staying ready and staying engaged in the game,” Carter said.

“We have a veteran team who’s been around and won a lot of big battles and who’s accomplished a lot of things. I think our mentality is to see it through and play to the end, and that’s something we’ve done. We’ve been playing great basketball and we know teams are going to come in with the goal to beat us.”

Forward Zach Randolph had a team-high 20 points and 11 rebounds -- his 13th double-double of the season -- while Conley finished with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists for Memphis (18-4).

Walker had a game-high 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting for the Hornets (6-16), who were looking to win their third straight game. Guard Gary Neal added 25 off the bench.

Neal tied the game at 90 with three free throws with 31.6 seconds left in regulation after he got guard Tony Allen to bite on a pump fake. Gasol had missed a pair of free throws with 53.2 seconds left that would have given the Grizzlies a five-point lead.

Carter forced the second overtime by nailing a 3-pointer from the left corner with 4.5 seconds left. Hornets guard Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had given Charlotte a 102-99 lead on a pair of free throws.

“We’re not finishing games and making mistakes in crunch time. We had two or three opportunities to win the game. Just mistakes after mistakes,” Charlotte center Al Jefferson said.

Memphis scored just 71 points in its Nov. 1 win at Charlotte. It was the fewest points the Grizzlies have scored in a road win in franchise history and the second-fewest in any win, home or away.

Memphis has since established itself as one of the league’s best offensive teams, having entered the game ranked fifth in the NBA in offensive efficiency. It had 71 points by the 10:39 mark of the fourth quarter Friday, yet it still trailed.

The Grizzlies shot 51.4 percent in the first half and led by as many as 12 points in the first quarter, but couldn’t shake a Charlotte squad that got a combined 34 first-half points from Walker (15 points), Jefferson (10) and Neal (nine).

Walker scored 13 of the Hornets’ 21 first-quarter points to single-handedly keep Charlotte in the game early.

Jefferson then scored all 10 of his first-half points in the second quarter to help pull the Hornets within two by halftime. He finished with 16 points and nine rebounds.

“We had more than enough chances to win the game,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “The game was right there to be won. We had to make one play and we didn’t do it.”

NOTES: Memphis entered Friday’s game against Charlotte on pace for a franchise-record 66 victories. The Grizzlies are one of just two teams (Golden State is the other) to rank in the top six in the NBA in both offensive efficiency (fifth) and defensive efficiency (sixth). ... Grizzlies F Tayshaun Prince has shined off the bench of late, averaging 13.3 points on 53.6-percent shooting in 30.3 minutes over the last three games. ... Charlotte G Gerald Henderson scored in double figures in four of the previous six games, averaging 12.3 points on 55.6-percent shooting over that span. He reached double figures again Friday with 10 points. ... The Hornets entered Friday’s game committing the fewest turnovers in the league this season, averaging just 11.3 per game. The team has committed seven or fewer turnovers in six of the last 10 games and is averaging 8.4 over the 10-game stretch.