Preview: Bobcats at Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have wrapped up an Eastern Conference playoff spot and look to continue their strong finish when they attempt to defeat the visiting Charlotte Bobcats for the 12th straight time on Monday. After a slide in which they lost 21 of 28 games, the Hawks are thriving with five wins in their last six games and clinched the No. 8 seed with Saturday’s victory over the Miami Heat. Charlotte is also playoff bound and a victory would clinch a winning campaign.

The Bobcats have won six of their last seven and sit in seventh place in the East. Charlotte trails sixth-place Washington by one game but holds the tiebreaker, so catching the Wizards over the next two games would give the Bobcats the No. 6 seed and allow them to avoid Miami and Indiana in the opening round. Atlanta played a strong second half in posting a 98-85 victory over the Heat to land the playoff berth. Guard Lou Williams scored 18 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and made all four of his 3-point attempts.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte, Atlanta)

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (41-39): Charlotte’s transformation into a playoff team can largely be pinned on the offseason signing of center Al Jefferson during the free-agency period. Jefferson has recorded seven straight double-doubles after having 29 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday’s victory over the Philadelphia 76ers and has 40 such outings overall. Jefferson has scored 20 or more points in six consecutive games and 10 of the past 11. He is averaging 26.5 points and 13.5 rebounds over the last six contests and is 29-of-45 from the field over the last two outings.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (37-43): Atlanta reached the playoffs for the seventh straight season – the second-longest streak in the NBA behind the San Antonio Spurs (17). The Hawks endured some rough moments when it looked they would eventually fall out of the mix but the sudden improvement in play allowed them to hold off the equally lackluster New York Knicks. “I’m happy that we get to play more games and I get to talk more about improving and getting better each practice,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said after the clinching win. “We want to build something here. … It takes time to build your habits.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta has won this season’s three meetings by an average of 8.3 points, including a 97-83 road victory on March 17.

2. Hawks G Jeff Teague is averaging 21 points with five 20-point outings in seven April games.

3. Bobcats G Kemba Walker (groin) has missed the past two games but hopes to return against the Hawks.

PREDICTION: Bobcats 95, Hawks 90