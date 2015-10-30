Preview: Hornets at Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks followed up a disappointing season debut with a resounding victory and look to continue their stellar play when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Atlanta lost at home to Detroit by 12 points to open the season and then delivered a 112-101 road win over the New York Knicks on Thursday.

The Hawks played more like the squad that had the best record in the Eastern Conference last season against the Knicks and it came after coach Mike Budenholzer challenged the players during a film session. “He told us what he expected of us, what he wanted us to do better and I think everybody answered the call,” center Al Horford told reporters the victory. “We are in there learning. Everybody has to be honest with themselves on how we can be better.” Charlotte was handled 104-94 by the Miami Heat in its season debut but all of the Hornets expect a return to the playoffs after the franchise missed out last season. ”This is a rising team. We’re going to surprise people,” small forward Nicolas Batum told reporters. “Coach (Steve Clifford) says that every day in practice. People don’t expect anything from us. We’re going to prove we’re legit. We’re going to do something special.”

8 p.m. ET

ABOUT THE HORNETS (0-1): Combo guard Jeremy Lin scored 17 points in his Charlotte debut and left quite an impression on Clifford. “I think he’s viewed as an offensive pick-and-roll/transition player and I think he can be a lot more than that,” Clifford told reporters. “His defense has improved a lot. He’s very bright, he’s physical and he learns quickly.” Standout center Al Jefferson had a stellar first half with 17 points against Miami before going scoreless in the second half.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (1-1): Point guard Jeff Teague and Horford had solid performances against the Knicks as Atlanta’s starting five played with a heightened sense of urgency after being chastised by Budenholzer. “It shouldn’t be that way,” said power forward Paul Millsap, who had 11 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. “We should challenge ourselves. He does a great job of challenging us, especially when we are not doing what we need to do.” Teague had 23 points and eight assists, Horford contributed 21 points and nine rebounds and small forward Kyle Korver had 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

1. The teams split four meetings last season but the Hawks won their two home games by an average of 27 points.

2. Charlotte F Marvin Williams had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the opener - matching his total of double-doubles from all last season.

3. Atlanta SG Thabo Sefolosha (leg) is expected to be available after sitting out the win over the Knicks.

PREDICTION: Hawks 99, Hornets 94