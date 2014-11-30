Hawks send Hornets to ninth straight loss

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks made sure that the Charlotte Hornets’ losing streak continued with a near-flawless game Saturday night.

Forward Paul Millsap scored 18 points and point guard Jeff Teague handed out 10 assists as the Hawks led by 44 points in the third quarter en route to a 105-75 win over the Hornets, who dropped their ninth straight game.

Atlanta (9-6) has won four of its past five games and is 7-2 at home, while the Hornets (4-14) are 1-11 since Lance Stephenson hit the buzzer-beating 3-pointer in a double-overtime victory over the Hawks in Charlotte on Nov. 7.

“You have to give a professional effort. That’s not a professional effort,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “Night in and night out, effort is always going to be the responsibility of the head coach and the best players. ... This was obviously unacceptable.”

Atlanta made 12 of 23 3-point attempts and shot 53.3 percent (40 of 75). Charlotte shot 33 percent (29 of 88) and was 5 of 23 from behind the arc.

The Hawks led 64-28 at halftime and it was the second time in as many nights that they had held a team to that total in the first half.

The Hornets shot 25.6 percent compared to 29.7 percent by New Orleans in a 100-91 loss to the Hawks on Friday.

“The execution and effort and activity was good,” coach Mike Budenholzer said. “That’s more important than concept or scheme. The guys have really committed and were very good defensively.”

The Hawks, meanwhile, made 61 percent of their shots in the first half against the Hornets and were 8 of 9 on 3-pointers.

“Our main purpose is to start off playing good defense,” forward DeMarre Carroll said. “Our defense leads to easy offense.”

Teague had a 3-pointer and assisted on assisted on six of the other seven baskets as the Hawks jumped to an 18-8 lead. Then things went from bad to worse for the Hornets.

Atlanta took a 28-17 lead after the first quarter and had a 20-0 run that stretched the lead to 45-19.

Millsap had 14 points at halftime, while Teague had nine assists.

Nine Hawks scored by intermission, with guard Dennis Schroeder coming off the bench for 10 points.

Atlanta made its first five shots in the third quarter and built a 78-34 lead. Charlotte ended the third on a 10-0 run and still trailed 85-51.

The Hawks put six players in double figures. Veteran forward/center Elton Brand had nine points and nine rebounds.

“Our bench was great,” Carroll said. “It showed how much depth we have on our team.”

Rookie guard P.J. Hairston led the Hornets with 15 points and forward Gerald Henderson scored 14.

“Our record is tough to swallow, but tonight was just a bad night,” Henderson said. “This should be when we’re at our hungriest. We didn’t play very hungry.”

NOTES: Hornets F Marvin Williams, a former Hawk, missed a second consecutive game with a left shoulder strain and G Gary Neal was out for the third straight with a similar injury. ... F Thabo Sefolosha returned for the Hawks after missing two games with flu-like systems. ... It was the sixth game in eight days for the Hornets, who won’t play again until a home game with Chicago on Wednesday. ... The Hawks, who played their fourth game in five days, conclude a four-game homestand against Boston on Tuesday. ... Atlanta had won 11 straight over Charlotte before losing the final meeting last season. ... Hawks F/C Adreian Payne, the 15th overall pick in the draft, had 19 points and 15 rebounds against Delaware on Friday in his third game for Fort Wayne of the NBA Development League.