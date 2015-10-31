Hawks hold off Hornets

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks, 35-6 at home a year ago, avoided starting 0-2 at Philips Arena this season and in the process gave coach Mike Budenholzer his 100th victory.

Charlotte’s Kemba Walker missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer and the Hawks, up by 14 points in the fourth quarter, held on for a 97-94 victory over the Hornets on Friday night.

“They went zone, which was smart,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “So (Kemba) made a good read and he makes those sometimes. (The shot) was fine.”

Forward Kent Bazemore made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead the Hawks (2-1).

“I thought Kent just did a lot of things well,” Budenholzer said.

Forward Paul Millsap had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and center Al Horford had 18 points as Atlanta bounced back from a loss to Detroit in the home opener.

“It wasn’t the prettiest game or the perfect game, but we were able to get some separation and hold it there at the end,” said Budenholzer, who led the Hawks to 60 wins in his second season a year ago and is 100-67.

The Hornets (0-2) used a 14-2 run capped by a 3-pointer from guard Jeremy Lin to threaten the Hawks, but Atlanta held on despite turnover with 2.3 seconds left that gave Charlotte a chance to force overtime.

“Paul threw that skip pass and Al didn’t have his first baseman’s mitt on,” Budenholzer could joke afterward.

Bazemore tipped in his own miss with 36 seconds remaining and, after a rebound basket by Charlotte forward Al Jefferson, guard Jeff Teague made two free throws with 15 seconds left.

Center Cody Zeller’s rebound basket after a Hawks free throw made it a three-point game and then the Hawks committed a miscue, setting up a chance to the Hornets to tie.

“I think we got a little complacent there in the fourth quarter, and they made a run and got confidence,” Horford said.

The Hawks were without guard Kyle Korver, who was held out because of back-to-back games.

“We played a tough game last night in New York against the Knicks and got in late, but that’s what you sign up for,” Bazemore said. “I think it says a lot about us gutting it out. ... Our defense was good when it needed to be.”

Forward Nicolos Batum had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and forward Marvin Williams contributed 13 points and 12 rebounds for Charlotte.

Clifford, though, was far from pleased with his team’s effort despite the comeback bid.

“We’ve got to play with a purpose,” Clifford said. “We had too many turnovers. If you have 20 turnovers and give of 21 fast-break points, you’re going to lose.”

The Hawks had a 12-point lead early in the second quarter but needed a breakaway layup by guard Dennis Schroder just ahead of the buzzer to lead 53-52 at halftime.

Millsap, Schroder and Bazemore each had 10 first-half points for the Hawks. Batum scored 12 for the Hornets on 5-of-5 shooting from the field.

Batum had 10 points by the time the game was nine minutes old. The Hawks, though, scored the final seven points of the first quarter for a 29-22 lead and then made it a 12-0 run with the first five points of the second quarter.

The Hornets battled back from the 12-point deficit and took a 44-42 lead on a 3-pointer by rookie forward Frank Kaminsky. Guard Jeremy Lamb, making his Hornets debut, sparked the Charlotte comeback with back-to-back 3-pointers.

Millsap scored eight points and the Hawks took a 76-69 lead into the fourth quarter thanks to Teague’s jumper with a second left in the third quarter. Charlotte had just 17 points in the quarter.

Horford had the Hawks’ first seven points of the fourth quarter and then a 3-pointer by Bazemore and a later basket gave Atlanta a 90-76 lead.

Jefferson had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets. Walker had 13 points, while Lin and Lamb came off the bench to score 12 and 11, respectively.

The Hawks got just 14 points off the bench, but placed all five starters in double figures. Teague and Schroder each had 14 points.

NOTES: Korver was rested in the second of back-to-back games because he had offseason ankle and elbow surgery. ... Korver was replaced in the starting lineup Schroder. ... F/G Thabo Sefolosha (leg) played for the Hawks after sitting out Thursday against the New York Knicks. ... Lamb, acquired by Charlotte from Oklahoma City, missed the opener with a sprained ankle. ... Hawks F/C Mike Muscala missed his second game after spraining an ankle in Tuesday’s opener. ... The Hawks and Hornets play on Sunday in Charlotte. ... The Hawks start the season with four games in six days. ... The Hawks and Hornets split four games last season, each winning twice at home.