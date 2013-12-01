Preview: Bobcats at Heat

The Miami Heat have dominated the Charlotte Bobcats in recent years, but then again, they’ve dominated most everyone. The host Heat search for their 14th consecutive victory over the Bobcats - and their 10th straight overall - on Sunday. The Heat won the first meeting of the season, 97-81 on Nov. 16 in Charlotte, behind 30 points from LeBron James.

Miami held on for a 90-83 win at Toronto on Friday despite managing only 33 points in a lackluster second half, and James tweaked his nagging back injury in a collision with Raptors forward Tyler Hansbrough. “I told the guys we certainly have to get better when we have leads that are over 15, to be able to close out and focus and maintain that same type of intensity,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. The Bobcats snapped a two-game skid with a 92-76 win over visiting Milwaukee on Friday and are already more than a third of the way to last season’s total of 21 wins.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (8-9): Charlotte has experienced a defensive revival under first-year coach Steve Clifford, going from 29th in the league in opponents’ scoring average a year ago to third this season at 91.4 points per game. The Bobcats have been inefficient at the offensive end but are improving in that area with center Al Jefferson approaching full strength while playing through an ankle injury. Jefferson had 23 points and 12 rebounds against the Bucks despite being without frontcourt mate Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who is sidelined with plantar fasciitis.

ABOUT THE HEAT (13-3): Miami is one of the most efficient offensive teams in the league, shooting 51.2 percent overall and 41.6 percent from 3-point range and averaging 104.9 points. James (26.2 points, 6.4 assists, 5.9 rebounds) and Dwyane Wade (18.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds) lead the charge, but the Heat have six players averaging nine or more points and five players in their primary rotation shoot better than 52 percent. Miami’s defensive prowess is often overshadowed, but the Heat have held seven straight opponents under 100 points with four of them failing to break 90.

1. James has scored in double digits in 511 consecutive games, the fifth-longest streak in NBA history.

2. The Bobcats are 4-3 away from home and need only two more road wins to match last season’s total.

3. Wade (674) needs one blocked shot to match Dennis Johnson for the most in NBA history by a player 6-4 or shorter.

PREDICTION: Heat 95, Bobcats 89