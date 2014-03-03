Preview: Bobcats at Heat

The Miami Heat are in the midst of their second-longest winning streak of the season as they look to wrap up a perfect home stand against the Charlotte Bobcats on Monday. The Heat have won seven straight and 10 of 11 to close within 2 1/2 games of Indiana for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Miami has won 15 straight meetings with Charlotte and is trying to complete the season sweep of the Bobcats for the fourth straight campaign.Perhaps the Heat are beginning to lock in for the playoffs, as they’ve won their past four games by an average of 19 points after a drama-free 112-98 win over Orlando on Saturday. “Defensively, we’re flying around and we’re communicating,” Heat star LeBron James told reporters. “And offensively, obviously we’re playing at a high level.” The Bobcats have suddenly hit a rough patch, dropping two straight following a season-best four-game winning streak, but they remain in seventh place in the East.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (27-32): Charlotte will be happy to come back East after road losses to Western Conference powers San Antonio and Oklahoma City, though Miami has been the Bobcats’ nemesis. The Bobcats have been much better at the defensive end this season, and they did a nice job on Kevin Durant on Sunday but didn’t have an answer for Russell Westbrook in a 116-99 loss. Big man Al Jefferson continues to carry Charlotte at the offensive end, as he has topped 20 points in five of the last six games and eight of the last 10.

ABOUT THE HEAT (42-14): Neither a broken nose nor the protective mask that has come along with it have slowed down James, who has topped 20 points in his last six games and 20 of his last 22. James and his masks have overshadowed teammate Dwyane Wade, who has averaged 23.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists over the past four contests. Miami has buckled down at the defensive end lately, allowing an average of 85 points over its past four games and improving to 32-2 when holding opponents under 100.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami is 30-3 when leading at halftime and 32-2 when leading after three quarters.

2. Charlotte’s 12 road wins are one shy of the single-season franchise record.

3. James has scored in double figures in 549 consecutive games, the fourth-longest streak in NBA history.

PREDICTION: Heat 101, Bobcats 96