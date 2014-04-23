Preview: Bobcats at Heat

The status of center Al Jefferson is in limbo as the Charlotte Bobcats try to avoid digging themselves a deep hole against Miami when they visit the Heat in Wednesday’s Game 2 of the first-round Eastern Conference series. Jefferson suffered a plantar fasciitis injury to his left foot in the opening game of the series and plans on being cleared to play. “I’m suiting up,” Jefferson told reporters. “It will take more than that to make me sit down.”

Miami posted a 99-88 victory in the series opener as forward LeBron James scored 27 points and guard Dwyane Wade added 23. The Heat struggled for large segments of the game and the contest was tied at 59 late in the third quarter before Miami was superior over most of the final 15 minutes. The Bobcats received 20 points from point guard Kemba Walker and 18 points and 10 rebounds from a hobbling Jefferson. Charlotte is 0-16 against the Heat since James signed with the club.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TNT, SportSouth (Charlotte), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE BOBCATS: Charlotte needs a healthy and productive Jefferson to be competitive in the series and coach Steve Clifford will be watching the big man closely in Wednesday’s mid-day shootaround. “It’s tough because he’s such a big part of what we do and he’s had a great year,” Clifford told reporters. “We’ll see how he feels Wednesday. But we’ll have to adjust. We’ll have to go to more pick-and-roll and five-man basketball.” Walker was just 6-of-15 shooting and committed six turnovers in Game 1 and pointed at himself as somebody who needs to step up due to Jefferson’s situation.

ABOUT THE HEAT: Miami received a surprise Game 1 contribution from backup small forward James Jones, who scored 12 points in 14 minutes. Jones played just 18 total minutes over a 3 1/2-month portion of the season until receiving some playing time opportunities in late March and even he was surprised when coach Erik Spoelstra inserted him midway through the second quarter. “Coach called my number and asked me to go in there and bring some energy and make some shots, and that’s what I did,” Jones told reporters. “My team won, that’s the best thing about it. My individual efforts don’t really give me much excitement. It’s all about winning.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Game 1 victory marked the 17th consecutive time Miami has defeated the Bobcats.

2. The Heat went 11-of-23 from 3-point range in the opener, led by four from James.

3. Bobcats F Josh McRoberts had a solid Game 1 with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting after averaging just 5.8 points over the final four games of the regular season.

PREDICTION: Heat 98, Bobcats 77