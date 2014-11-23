Preview: Hornets at Heat

The short-handed Miami Heat aim for a second straight victory when they host the struggling Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. The Hornets have lost four straight and six of seven after blowing a 23-point lead in a 105-100 loss to Orlando on Friday. They haven’t looked like the same team that beat Miami 96-89 on Nov. 5 in Charlotte, snapping a 16-game regular-season losing streak against the Heat.Miami beat that same Magic team Saturday, getting a season-high 32 points from Chris Bosh to survive without starting guards Dwyane Wade (hamstring) and Norris Cole (dislocated finger). “It was a team effort,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. “We have to put it behind us and get ready for a tough Eastern Conference opponent tomorrow night at home.” The Hornets are 1-6 on the road this season and have dropped nine straight at Miami.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, NBATV, SportSouth (Charlotte), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (4-9): Charlotte has a couple of offensive standouts in big man Al Jefferson (20.9 points, 7.1 rebounds) and point guard Kemba Walker (14.5 points, 5.0 assists), but it lacks a strong third option. Reserve guard Gary Neal (12.6 points) has shown flashes when healthy, and Lance Stephenson (9.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists) can stuff the stat sheet, but neither is a go-to scorer. Forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist remains sidelined by a stress reaction in his right foot and rookie guard P.J. Hairston is out with a sprained right ankle.

ABOUT THE HEAT (7-6): Miami showcased its depth against the Magic, as Mario Chalmers stepped into the starting lineup and contributed 24 points and eight assists and rookie Shabazz Napier chipped in 12 points off the bench. Bosh (21.5 points, 8.7 rebounds) has carried the team at times, especially with Wade out the past five games, but he was at his best Saturday. Luol Deng (13.8 points) was quiet at the offensive end against Orlando, but Shawne Williams (10.9 points) scored in double figures again to continue his best offensive season in seven years in the league.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Chalmers needs two 3-point field goals to become the fourth player in Heat history with 600.

2. Jefferson has scored in double figures in 37 of his last 38 regular-season games.

3. The Hornets have led at halftime in four of their seven road games and have lost all four.

PREDICTION: Heat 101, Hornets 95