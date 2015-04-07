Preview: Hornets at Heat

Both Charlotte and Miami are sitting outside of the postseason and both squads will also have ailing players when the Hornets visit the Heat on Tuesday. Miami is tied for ninth place in the Eastern Conference and Charlotte is a half-game further back as both teams fight to be one of the eight teams that crash the playoffs in the East.

The Hornets will be without center Al Jefferson (knee) while Miami could be without center Hassan Whiteside (hand) and forward Luol Deng (knee). The Heat have picked a poor time to stumble with four straight losses and seven of nine. “We can’t stress out about the other teams, at some point we got to take care of our own business,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. “We have to focus on Tuesday, get healthy, get right and realize we’re still fighting and kicking and we have an opportunity.” The Hornets are 2-1 against Miami this season with both wins coming at home.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (33-43): Jefferson won’t be the only starter on the sidelines as both starting forwards will also be sitting out the contest. Small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) will miss his sixth consecutive game and power forward Cody Zeller (shoulder) will be out of the lineup for the 10th straight game. Charlotte has won three of its last five games after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday and the contest against the Heat begins a stretch in which four of its final six games are on the road.

ABOUT THE HEAT (34-43): Deng’s availability won’t be known until the results of an MRI exam come back but he will certainly be at less than full strength even if he’s cleared to play. Due to the continual swelling in the left knee, it remains possible that Deng will be shut down for the season. Whiteside isn’t the only big man ailing as center Chris Andersen (foot) will likely miss his second straight game.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami has won its last 10 home games against Charlotte.

2. Hornets PG Kemba Walker has topped 20 points in three of the past five outings.

3. Heat SG Dwayne Wade has averaged 25.5 points on 22-of-39 shooting over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Heat 92, Hornets 88