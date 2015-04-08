Heat inch closer to playoff spot with win

MIAMI -- The Miami Heat needed every available player to contribute if they were to keep their fading playoff hopes alive.

Goran Dragic led a balanced effort with 28 points and five assists as the Heat defeated the Charlotte Hornets 105-100 in a pivotal game in the race for one of the Eastern Conference’s final playoff berths.

“We had a brief talk, particular in transition,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Dragic. “We wanted him creating opportunities for us in the open court and to be aggressive. He has the green light to drop his shoulder and attack and look to make plays for our team. We needed that lift.”

With Boston and Indiana idle, the Heat (35-43) moved into ninth place and within a half game of the Celtics for the final playoff spot. Miami moved a half-game ahead of the Pacers. The Heat also moved to one game and a half behind idle Brooklyn for the No. 7 seed with four games remaining.

“Everybody [on this team] sees what everybody is going through,” said Heat guard Dwyane Wade, who finished with 19 points and was one of four Heat players to score in double figures. “Everyone is going through something right now and it makes you want to push through adversity for your brother. That’s what this season has been like. You got to have pride.”

The Heat have three more home games over the next week although its next two are against Chicago and Toronto -- the No. 3 and 4 seeds in the Eastern Conference, respectively.

The Heat’s final home game is against Orlando. The Heat finish the season on the road at Philadelphia.

The loss was damaging for the Hornets (33-44), who dropped to 11th place in the East, two games behind Boston and dropped to a game and a half behind Miami and one game behind Indiana.

The Hornets have five games remaining -- four of which are against postseason-bound teams. Charlotte will face Toronto twice (home and away) as well as Atlanta, the top-seed in the East on the road and Houston at home. Their only game against a nonplayoff opponent is at Detroit.

“These games are extremely important in order to get into the playoffs,” Hornets guard Kemba Walker said. “We fought back. We tried to fight back. We tried to make the plays necessary in order to come back and win, but unfortunately we couldn’t put the ball in the hole when we really needed it.”

Hornets guard Gerald Henderson led all scorers with 29 points. He cut the Heat lead to 103-100 with 7.5 seconds remaining, but Dragic sealed the game with a pair of free throws.

The Heat used a 16-0 run midway through the third quarter to take the lead for good. The surge continued as Miami outscored Charlotte 21-2 by the time Luol Deng hit a 3-pointer with 1:53 left in the third.

“We started the third quarter pretty well,” Henderson said. “They started that run and we just kept at it. Obviously, we gave up too many points in that third quarter, but we just stayed with it. They are a team we felt like we could still attack and we did a good job of it in the first half, so we just got back to doing what we were doing.”

How the Heat’s lineup would look was unclear heading into the game.

But both Deng (knee injury) and center Hassan Whiteside (right finger laceration) started and were productive. Only forward Michael Beasley (knee) did not play.

“We made a better adjustment on Kemba Walker in the second half and that really helped us down the stretch,” Whiteside said. “I just had to keep playing with [the injury] and play to the best of my ability.”

NOTES: The Hornets played without F Cody Zeller (shoulder soreness), C Al Jefferson (sore right knee) and F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (left ankle sprain). Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said that Jefferson needs rest, but that Kidd-Gilchrist and Zeller’s injuries are significant. “For us, it hasn’t been little nagging injuries that would have been preventable,” Clifford said. “Mike has a severe ankle sprain. Cody has a problem with his shoulder that is related to his rotator cuff.” ... Bismack Biyombo started again for the Hornets and along with forward Marvin Williams helped the depleted Hornets frontcourt hold its own with a combined 25 rebounds. ... Heat forward Luol Deng made his 700th career start Tuesday. Dragic’s next start will be his 500th for his career.