Bosh returns to lead Heat over Hornets

MIAMI -- The Miami Heat lack perimeter shooters.

They lack chemistry, especially with their starters ... at least, those were the things critics were saying in the preseason.

The Charlotte Hornets, on the other hand, after a 7-1 preseason record that was the best in the NBA, had supposedly “fixed” their shooting issues.

Then came the season opener for both teams Wednesday night, and both theories were dispelled.

The Heat, with power forward Chris Bosh back in the lineup for the first since just before the 2015 All-Star Game, defeated the Hornets 104-94 at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Bosh, who was hospitalized last year due to blood clots in his lungs, had a game-high 21 points and a team-high 10 rebounds in his return.

“We have a talented bunch of guys,” Bosh said. “I concentrate on playing a good game, making sure I‘m as efficient as possible, making sure I‘m knocking down shots when I‘m open and playing defense.”

Bosh helped the Heat win their 12th straight home game in its series against Charlotte. Miami hit 12 3-pointers on Wednesday, setting a franchise record for an opening-night game. The Heat were also efficient, making 63 percent of its 3-pointers.

Heat guard Dwyane Wade had 20 points, five assists and just one turnover. Miami also got 19 points off the bench from wing Gerald Green.

“My teammates and coaches encourage me,” said Green, who can be a streaky shooter. “They tell me to be aggressive.”

The Heat will have a much tougher test Friday night when they face former teammate LeBron James and the rest of the Cavaliers in Cleveland’s home opener.

Charlotte, which won the first quarter Wednesday, could not sustain that success. Guard Kemba Walker led the team with 19 points. Center Al Jefferson added 17 points, but he had just four points after the first quarter and none in the fourth quarter when the Hornets tried to rally.

”I have to give credit to our captain (reserve forward Udonis Haslem),“ Bosh said. ”He got on us a little bit. We need that fire from him. He instilled that passion in us. He spoke the truth. We were giving up too many easy shots. We were fouling too much and putting them on the line.

“We tightened that up. Once we did that, it was off to the races.”

Miami held Charlotte to 39 percent shooting, including 6 of 24 (25 percent) on 3-pointers.

“The thing we had done well in the preseason we refused to do tonight, which was pass the ball,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said of his team, which had 16 assists -- six fewer than Miami. “The ball was sticking. Guys were over-dribbling.”

Just before the game tipped off, Bosh addressed the crowd.

“It’s been a while, huh?” Bosh began. “I want to thank each and every one of you for your prayers, for the well wishes that you gave me to help me get back here tonight. Thank you for your support.”

Miami got off to a good start. Bosh scored on a layup, capping the first possession of the game, and the Heat built an 8-2 lead on the strength of three buckets at the rim.

But then Jefferson took over, scoring 13 points as the Hornets rallied for a 27-23 lead after the end of the first quarter. His counterpart, Heat center Hassan Whiteside, had no points, no rebounds and two turnovers in the first.

Whiteside finished the game with four points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Miami controlled the second quarter (31-17) and went into the break leading 54-44. Heat rookie wing Justise Winslow capped a 15-2 run with his first NBA 3-pointer and his first dunk, both on successive possessions. Green then added a dunk and two 3-pointers to close the half.

Winslow, the Heat’s first-round pick, finished with five points, eight rebounds and two assists in his first NBA game.

“You can’t evaluate Justise’s game with analytics,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Sometimes it doesn’t tell the true story. He just makes winning plays on both sides of the court.”

The Heat extended its lead to 73-60 through three quarters. Charlotte never seriously threatened in the final period, although the Hornets did close to within five points with 56 seconds left.

Miami responded with great ball movement and a 3-pointer by small forward Luol Deng with 39 seconds left. That sealed the deal.

Aside from the aforementioned lack of passing, Clifford also praised Miami’s top scorer.

“Bosh was the X-factor,” Clifford said. “When they went small, we really struggled. And when he got going, that was the difference.”

NOTES: Heat F Amar‘e Stoudemire (knee) sat out. ... Heat SF Luol Deng started despite a hip issue. ... Heat rookie G Josh Richardson was inactive. ... Hornets Gs Jeremy Lamb (ankle) and Troy Daniels (hamstring) sat out. ... The Wednesday was the official Hornets debut of shooting coach Bruce Kreutzer, 64, who has 38 years of coaching experience. The Hornets were last in the NBA in 3-point shooting and next-to-last in field goal percentage in 2014-2015. ... The Hornets’ loss of SF Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (shoulder) for six months is huge. The Hornets were 27-28 with him last year and 7-21 without him. ... SF P.J. Hairston, who averaged 15 minutes and 5.6 points last season, started in place of Kidd-Gilchrist. ... The Hornets gave Marvin Williams the nod over Cody Zeller as the starting power forward.