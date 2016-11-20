New Orleans' Davis stings Charlotte in OT

NEW ORLEANS -- Anthony Davis scored 38 points, including a basket that forced overtime and eight points in the extra period, as the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Charlotte Hornets 121-116 on Saturday night in the Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans (4-8), who defeated Portland 113-101 on Friday, have won consecutive games for the first time this season. Charlotte is 8-4.

Langston Galloway had 23 points, including 8 3-pointers, five of which sparked a New Orleans comeback in the fourth quarter. Jrue Holiday had 22 points and Tim Frazier scored 17.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 25 points, Marco Belinelli had 22, Frank Kaminsky 15, Nicolas Batum and Marvin Williams scored 13 each and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 10.

After Williams made a basket to start the overtime scoring, Holiday made one basket and Davis had two to give New Orleans a four-point lead.

Kaminsky scored on a drive and Davis answered with a layup before Batum's three free throws got Charlotte within one with 41 seconds left.

Davis leaned in to make a short jumper and Batum made a free throw after a technical on Dante Cunningham, leaving the Pelicans with a two-point lead.

Walker missed a jumper and Holiday made 1-of-3 free throws, giving New Orleans a three-point lead with 10 seconds left.

Batum missed a 3-pointer and Frazier made two free throws.

Walker took control to start the second half. He single-handedly out-scored the Hornets 13-11 during a 24-11 run that gave the Hornets a 70-58 lead midway through the third quarter.

Holiday and Davis both made 3-pointers as the Pelicans quickly cut the lead to four, but 3-pointers by Belinelli and Batum quickly rebuilt it to 11.

Belinelli made two more 3-pointers and finished with 10 third-quarter points as Charlotte took an 85-74 lead into the fourth quarter.

Galloway made four consecutive 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter, but could only cut the deficit to seven midway through the period. Galloway and Davis both made 3-pointers as New Orleans got within 103-100 with three minutes left.

After a free throw by Kidd-Gilchrist, Galloway made three free throws and Holiday scored on a drive to give New Orleans a one-point lead.

After Walker scored four points, Davis made 1-of-3 free throws and scored on a put-back to tie the score with 18 seconds left.

Walker missed a jumper shortly before the buzzer and the game went into overtime.

NOTES: Hornets F/C Cody Zeller did not dress because of a shoulder injury sustained during a 100-96 victory against the Hawks on Friday. "He got somehow pushed or jammed on a play at the basket," Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said. "He's really sore and he did treatment all day trying to warm up." ... Pelicans G Jrue Holiday will continue to play limited minutes after recording 23 as he made his season debut Friday in a 113-101 victory against Portland. He had been with his wife Lauren, who recently gave birth and underwent brain surgery. "He's not going to play 30 minutes or anything like that," New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said. ... Pelicans F Terrence Jones had all five of his double-digit scoring games this season during the eight contests preceding Saturday. ... Hornets G/F Marco Belinelli played two seasons in New Orleans (2010-12). ... Pelicans C Alexis Ajinca (2008-09) and F Dante Cunningham (2010-11) played in Charlotte.