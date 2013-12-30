Preview: Bobcats at Jazz

Al Jefferson returns to Utah as an opposing player for the first time since leaving the Jazz as a free agent when the Charlotte Bobcats visit for Monday’s encounter. Jefferson was a stalwart for Utah for three seasons before departing in the offseason and he had 19 points against the Jazz on Dec. 21 when Utah defeated the Bobcats in Charlotte. The Jazz lack a go-to threat without Jefferson and have the worst record in the Western Conference.

Utah lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday and the game against Charlotte begins a stretch in which five of six at home. Charlotte opened a five-game road trip with an overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks despite Jefferson having 24 points and a season-best 23 rebounds. The Bobcats are three games below .500 but the current stretch consists of only two home games in 11 contests. Charlotte is 6-7 on the road.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SportSouth, (Charlotte), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (14-17): Jefferson started slowly while being plagued by an ankle injury but has played well of late once regaining his health. The big outing against the Hawks marked his fifth double-double in six games and he has scored in double digits in 18 consecutive contests. Jefferson has scored 24 or more points in four of the last six games and would like to better his 9-of-19 shooting performance in the recent loss to Utah. Nine of his 11 double-doubles have come in December.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (9-24): Utah allowed Jefferson and fellow frontcourt stalwart Paul Millsap to depart because it felt youngsters Derrick Favors and Enes Kanter were ready to step up. Favors has had his moments while averaging 13.3 points and 9.2 rebounds but the last two contests are a good example of his growing pains. One night after having 18 points and 14 rebounds and tipping in the game-winning basket against the Los Angeles Lakers, he had just four points and largely disappeared in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Kanter had 17 points and 12 rebounds against the Clippers but had just 16 total points and 10 total boards over the previous three games. He averages 11.1 points and 5.9 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Utah has defeated the Bobcats nine consecutive times.

2. Charlotte G Kemba Walker has scored in double figures in 20 straight games.

3. Jazz G Gordon Hayward had just nine points in Saturday’s loss to the Clippers and is shooting 36.4 percent over the last five games.

PREDICTION: Bobcats 99, Jazz 96