Jazz use 3-pointers to rout Hornets

SALT LAKE CITY -- With a serious foot injury finally behind him, guard Rodney Hood is finally feeling like his old self again. That’s good news for the Utah Jazz and nothing but bad news for the bulk of their opponents.

Hood can be an unstoppable shooter once he gets into a rhythm. The Charlotte Hornets learned that lesson the hard way. The Jazz rookie scored a career-high 24 points -- which included 5-of-5 shooting from 3-point range -- to lead Utah to a 94-66 victory over Charlotte on Monday night.

He paced a blistering team-wide shooting performance. Utah shot 15-of-24 (62.5 percent) from 3-point range, equaling a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a single game.

On the other end, the Jazz limited the Hornets to just 23-of-78 shooting (29.5 percent) and held Charlotte without a field goal for most of the second quarter to put the game out of reach before halftime.

“Everybody was in the flow in the first half,” Hood said. “We moved the ball and guys got open shots and we knocked them down tonight. Defense was the best part of tonight. We really got after it, even in the middle of the game when it was out of reach for them. We still stuck to the defensive game plan.”

Forward Gordon Hayward added 18 points and center Rudy Gobert pulled down 22 rebounds for the Jazz (30-36), who won their sixth consecutive game.

Forward Lance Stephenson scored 17 points, and center Al Jefferson added 10 for the Hornets (29-36), who lost for the third time in four games. Charlotte lost its eighth straight game in Salt Lake City dating back to the 2005-06 season.

This loss felt like the worst of all for the Hornets, who trailed almost the entire game. Charlotte coach Steve Clifford blasted his team for lacking energy and being mentally unprepared to play.

“We can’t come in anywhere and half-step it and have a chance to win,” Clifford said. “If we’re not going to be high intensity and detailed, we’re not going to win.”

Utah lit it up from outside throughout the first half. The Jazz shot 8 of 9 from 3-point range in the opening quarter alone, setting a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a quarter. Utah was 12 of 15 from long range by halftime, setting another franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a half.

Guard Dante Exum drained back-to-back 3-pointers and Hayward did the same on the next two Jazz possessions to put Utah ahead 18-10 early in the first quarter. They each added another as the quarter progressed. Guard Elijah Millsap ended the quarter by draining the record-setting eighth 3-pointer to extend Utah’s lead to 30-16.

The Jazz were not finished punishing Charlotte from the perimeter. Exum opened the second quarter with Utah’s ninth straight basket from outside. Hood added a pair of 3-pointers to extend the Jazz streak to 11 straight 3-pointers without a miss -- boosting the Jazz lead to 43-19 with 9:07 remaining before halftime.

Utah strung together a 16-0 run overall, leading by as many as 30 points in the second quarter when guard Trey Burke tipped in his own missed layup to make it 49-19.

“We tried to hang in there,” Hornets forward Marvin Williams said. “You try to weather the storm, but they just continued to shoot at will. After they started making threes, I felt like it opened everything up for them. That’s a dangerous team. They have a lot of space, and guys get going like that, they can score a lot of points.”

The Jazz made a comeback nearly impossible, holding the Hornets without a field goal for 10:19 spanning the end of the first quarter and much of the second. Charlotte finally broke the drought when Jefferson scored a layup to make it 51-25 with 4:08 remaining in the half.

Utah did not take its foot off the gas pedal in the second half. The Jazz boosted their lead to a game-high 44 points after Gobert made a trio of free throws, Hood converted a three-point play and forward Derrick Favors made a dunk to put Utah up 80-37 with 3:59 left in the quarter.

“Everybody was saying in the timeouts: ‘Let’s keep it going. Make it 40. Make it 50,'” Hayward said. “We were just really competitive tonight. We were focused and we were executing what Coach (Snyder) wants us to do.”

Hood’s fifth 3-pointer -- and his final basket of the game -- gave Utah a 92-58 lead with 4:15 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was the 15th made 3-pointer for the Jazz, tying the franchise record.

Utah grabbed a season-high 61 rebounds while limiting Charlotte to 36 boards. It marked the 13th straight game the Jazz have outrebounded their opponent.

NOTES: Greg Miller stepped down as CEO of Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, which includes the Utah Jazz, after seven years. The Miller family will still retain ownership of the team, but their businesses will be governed through a new corporate structure that will include an outside board of directors. ... Charlotte F Al Jefferson has scored in double figures in 46 games this season, including 20 games with 20 points or more. ... The Hornets have led the NBA in opponent field-goal percentage (.414) and ranked second in opponent scoring (93.3 ppg) since Jan. 1. ... The Jazz signed G Bryce Cotton to a multi-year contract and F Jack Cooley to a second 10-day contract on Sunday.