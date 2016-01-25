Preview: Hornets at Kings

DeMarcus Cousins has been the best player in the NBA in January and he looks to follow up an epic performance when the Sacramento Kings host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Cousins poured in a career-best 48 points in Saturday’s 108-97 win over the Indiana Pacers and is averaging 32.5 points and 13.7 rebounds this month.

Cousins has recorded 10 consecutive double-doubles and he has led Sacramento to a season-best five consecutive victories. “Playoffs, playoffs, playoffs. That’s all I am thinking about,” Cousins told reporters. “It’s been some rough years, but it’s not over and we still got a lot more to go. I‘m happy in the moment, but I‘m not satisfied.” Charlotte also has a percolating hot player in standout guard Kemba Walker, who is averaging 34.8 points while the Hornets have won three of their last four games. Walker has posted outings of 52 and 40 points during the stretch to raise his season average to 20.5 points per game.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Charlotte), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (21-23): Walker has picked up his performance during a time in which Charlotte has been dealing with injuries to centers Al Jefferson (knee) and Cody Zeller (shoulder) and guards Nicolas Batum (toe) and Jeremy Lamb (toe). He has played 42 or more minutes in three of the past four contests and is ready to continue at that pace while Batum and Lamb heal. “I‘m built for this. I worked really hard over the summer to condition myself and build up my strength, and I just want to win,” Walker told reporters. “Whatever it takes, I don’t care how many minutes it is, I‘m going to go out there and I‘m going to fight until the game is over.”

ABOUT THE KINGS (20-23): Cousins has eight 30-point outings in the last 11 games and his sterling season averages sit at 26.7 points and 11.4 rebounds. He has also made advances with his attitude and composure during games as coach George Karl has come to understand why Cousins was so volatile in the past. “I think he’s actually been pretty good as much as he’s been beat up, pushed, shoved, grabbed, and held his composure as much as he does,” Karl told reporters. “I think where he is this year from what we had last year is much improved. His emotional stability is much better.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Hornets overcame a 22-point deficit while recording a 127-122 overtime road win over the Kings on Nov. 23.

2. Sacramento SF Rudy Gay (heel) could sit out his third straight game.

3. Charlotte rookie F P.J. Hairston posted season bests of 20 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday’s 97-84 win over the New York Knicks.

PREDICTION: Kings 111, Hornets 105