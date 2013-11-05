Preview: Bobcats at Knicks

They share the same record after three games, but only one of the two teams will be even remotely satisfied with that development. The Charlotte Bobcats look for their first road victory of the season Tuesday as they travel to Madison Square Garden for the first of two games in four nights against the New York Knicks. Charlotte is coming off a 105-84 loss in New Orleans, while the Knicks hope to bounce back from a 109-100 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

New York had high hopes coming into the season, but has struggled to produce much offense through the first three games. The Knicks managed just 81 points in a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night, and connected on just 9-of-32 attempts from beyond the arc in the loss to the Timberwolves. They’ll get no sympathy from the Bobcats, who rank second-last in the NBA at 85.7 points per night and are shooting under 40 percent through their first three games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (1-2): If Charlotte has any hope of challenging for a playoff berth, it will need a healthy Al Jefferson. So far, that hasn’t happened - the marquee free-agent acquisition has played just one of the team’s first three games as he deals with a sprained right ankle. Jefferson - who averaged 17.8 points and 9.2 rebounds with the Utah Jazz last season - missed practice on Monday and is unlikely to play against New York.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (1-2): It hasn’t taken the MSG faithful long to turn on new arrival Andrea Bargnani. The former first overall pick has seen his share of struggles through the first week of the season, averaging 9.7 points while turning the ball over nine times and grabbing just six total rebounds. He botched a dunk in the loss to the Timberwolves, although he did show signs of breaking out in that game with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting in just 19 minutes.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Charlotte defeated New York 106-95 in their last encounter April 15, ending the Knicks’ five-game winning streak in the series.

2. Bargnani averages 16 points in 19 career games versus the Bobcats.

3. Knicks SF Carmelo Anthony is shooting just 26.7 percent from beyond the arc while averaging five attempts per game.

PREDICTION: Knicks 93, Bobcats 83