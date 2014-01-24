Preview: Bobcats at Knicks

The Charlotte Bobcats came out of one of their most challenging homestands of the season with a winning record. They’ll look to build on their strong showing as they travel to Madison Square Garden for a Friday night showdown with the New York Knicks. The Bobcats bounced back from a loss to Miami with victories over Toronto and the Los Angeles Clippers — and now have the privilege of facing a Knicks team that has dropped five consecutive decisions.

New York’s inability to win at home has confounded everyone — most of all the Knicks themselves, who saw their MSG record fall to 7-15 with Wednesday’s 110-106 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers. “This is the time right here to make up ground and we’re not,” a frustrated J.R. Smith told reporters after the game. “We’re playing better on the road than we are at home, and it should be the other way around if anything.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SPSO (Charlotte), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (19-25): Charlotte is finally getting the version of Al Jefferson they hoped for when they signed the marquee big man to a free-agent contract in the offseason. After dealing with early-season injuries and inconsistency, the 29-year-old has exploded this month, averaging 20.9 points and 10.8 rebounds in 12 January games. He has been particularly dangerous over his previous four games, averaging 24.5 points and 14.8 rebounds while shooting 54.3 percent from the floor.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (15-27): It’s not hard to understand why dissension has seeped into the New York locker room. Center Tyson Chandler is the latest to speak up, openly questioning why the Knicks didn’t do a better job containing 76ers forward Evan Turner, who erupted for 32 points in the 76ers triumph. “A lot of things went wrong defensively,” Chandler told the New York Post. “I think we should’ve maybe been more aggressive on Evan Turner, especially once he got going. It’s one of the things that kept them in the flow.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. New York has won six of the last nine meetings overall.

2. Jefferson averages 14.9 points and 8.1 rebounds in 19 career games versus the Knicks.

3. New York is 26th in the NBA in January scoring (96.3).

PREDICTION: Bobcats 94, Knicks 88