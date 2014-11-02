Preview: Hornets at Knicks

After New York became the butt of jokes in The Big Apple after a horrendous home opener Wednesday against Chicago, the Knicks came back with a big effort in a 95-90 win against LeBron James and the Cavaliers one night later. New York will look to keep the momentum going under first-year coach Derek Fisher when the Charlotte Hornets visit Sunday. The Hornets rallied from a 24-point, third-quarter deficit against Milwaukee before suffering a 71-69 loss to the rugged Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.There was nowhere to go but up for the Knicks after the 104-80 loss to the Bulls, the second-worst, season-opening loss in franchise history. The Knicks, trying to adapt to the triangle offense, shot 53.6 percent against Cleveland and held James to just 5-of-15 shooting. ”We showed a lot of patience and composure and those are the things that we need as we move through this season,“ Fisher said. ”To be able to win a close game on the road this early in the season is a good way for us to get back to work and start looking ahead to Charlotte.’’

TV: 7:30 ET, NBA TV, MSG (New York), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (1-1): Kemba Walker, who made two big shots including the overtime winner in the opener, missed a 16-foot jumper with five seconds left against Memphis that would have tied it. The point guard shot just 1-of-11 in the contest and is 10-of-36 in his first two games. Newcomer Lance Stephenson, who signed a three-year, $27 million deal in the offseason, drew the wrath of coach Steve Clifford after shooting 1-of-6 and sitting the fourth quarter. “I coach to win. I went with the team that played the best,” Clifford said when asked about Stephenson. “The guys that know what they’re doing out there and played the best are the guys that played.”

ABOUT THE KNICKS (1-1): Carmelo Anthony responded from a 14-point effort in the opener with 25 points on 9--of-17 shooting and six assists against the Cavs. Forward Quincy Acy drew the start and provided some much-needed spunk with 10 rebounds (six offensive) and eight points in 22 minutes. The Knicks shot 51.1 percent (23-of-45) on jump shots Thursday after shooting 30.5 percent (18-of-59) on jumpers Wednesday night.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Knicks PG Jose Calderon will miss two to three weeks because of a right calf strain.

2. Hornets F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, the second overall pick in the 2012 draft, had a double-double at the half against Memphis but finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

3. The Knicks declined to pick up the third-year option on PG Shane Larkin and the fourth-year option on G Ivan Shumpert, another indication the organization will be going after significant talent in free agency next summer.

PREDICTION: Knicks 98, Hornets 89