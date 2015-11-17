Preview: Hornets at Knicks

The Charlotte Hornets look to defeat New York for the second time in seven days when they visit the Knicks on Tuesday. New York led by 10 points after three quarters last Wednesday but Charlotte rallied and posted a 95-93 victory on forward Cody Zeller’s layup with 0.6 seconds remaining.

The Hornets have won three of their past four games and recorded a 106-94 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Charlotte shooting guard Nicolas Batum (33 points) and center Al Jefferson (29) combined for 62 points in a game the Hornets led by 26 points at halftime. New York halted a two-game losing streak and received 44 points from the bench while producing a 95-87 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. “They continue to build trust in each other,” coach Derek Fisher told reporters of the team effort. “That’s just what it takes.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Charlotte), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (5-5): Batum is thriving with Charlotte and his scoring output against his former team was just two points shy of his career high. He has made five 3-pointers in each of the past two games and is averaging 28.3 points over his last three outings, and much prefers playing off-guard after being a small forward for Portland. “My role is different right now and we’re winning games,” Batum told reporters. “It’s not like I‘m playing great and we don’t win.”

ABOUT THE KNICKS (5-6): Rookie Kristaps Porzingis grabbed a season-best 15 rebounds in the recent contest against Charlotte but is coming off a performance in which he received a ton of lessons. The 7-foot-3 Porzingis had just 10 points and four rebounds against New Orleans while having issues dealing with Anthony Davis (36 points, 11 rebounds). “He had a great game but we got the win,” said Porzingis, who is averaging 11.4 points and 8.4 rebounds. “That’s the important thing.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Hornets have won the last four meetings and seven of the past 10.

2. New York SF Carmelo Anthony has scored 24 or more points in five straight games and is averaging 26.6 points during the span.

3. Charlotte SF P.J. Hairston (quadriceps) left Sunday’s game and is questionable to play against New York.

PREDICTION: Knicks 101, Hornets 98