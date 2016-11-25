Preview: Hornets at Knicks

Behind budding star Kristaps Porzingis, the New York Knicks are turning their hallowed home into an advantage once again. The Knicks aim for their sixth straight win at Madison Square Garden when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday in the opener of a home-and-home set.

Porzingis scored 31 points and hauled in nine rebounds to help New York defeat Portland 107-103 on Tuesday at home, the squad's fourth victory in five games overall. The second-year pro is averaging 26.3 points in his last six games at home, shooting better than 50 percent in five of them as he finds his skill set a difficult one to contest. "I didn't add 1,000 moves," Porzingis told reporters Tuesday. "It's just I'm more calm when I'm in the post when I get the ball and I turn around, and nobody can really get to my shot. I'm realizing how long I am and how difficult it is to block my shot." The Hornets have dropped three straight while giving up an average of 115 points.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, FSN Southeast (Charlotte), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (8-6): This is the opener of a span during which Charlotte plays four games in five days, and the team won't have two straight days off until just before Christmas. Solid bench play could help in that stretch as three reserves - Spencer Hawes, Frank Kaminsky and Marco Belinelli - each scored in double figures in the loss to San Antonio. Point guard Kemba Walker hit all four of his 3-point attempts after making 5-of-23 over his previous three contests.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (7-7): New York has been operating without center Joakim Noah (illness) for the last two games, giving Kyle O'Quinn two straight starts and rookie big man Willy Hernangomez some extra minutes. A native of Spain, Hernangomez has produced 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting and 12 rebounds in those two contests and is shooting 66.7 percent in six home games. Forward Carmelo Anthony was limited to 17.8 points on 39.7 percent shooting in four meetings with the Hornets last season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hornets C Cody Zeller (shoulder) has missed three consecutive games and is day-to-day.

2. Kaminsky is averaging 17 points on 57.1 percent shooting in his last three games.

3. Charlotte took the 2015-16 season series 3-1, winning both games in Madison Square Garden.

PREDICTION: Knicks 108, Hornets 103