Walker, Bobcats nip Knicks to end road skid

NEW YORK -- Returning to the scene of his most memorable college performance, guard Kemba Walker poured in a season-high 25 points to lead the Charlotte Bobcats to a 102-97 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Although it wasn’t as dramatic as when he scored a record 130 points in five games to lead Connecticut to the Big East Conference tournament championship in 2011 at the Garden, Walker’s exploits Tuesday served an important purpose.

The Bobcats (2-2) snapped a 16-game road losing streak dating back to Feb. 19, when they knocked off Orlando. They had dropped 26 of 28 away from home, with both victories coming against the Magic.

Guard Gerald Henderson added 18 points and forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist contributed 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats.

Forward Carmelo Anthony was the high scorer for the Knicks (1-3) for the fourth time this season, depositing 32 points. Forward Metta World Peace scored 18 points off the bench.

Anthony drilled a 3-pointer to cut Charlotte’s lead to 99-96 with 16.2 seconds left, and New York guard Iman Shumpert was fouled after a steal with 15.3 to go. Shumpert sank one of two free throws to make it 99-97. The Knicks were forced to foul, and Henderson made two free throws with 13.5 seconds left to give the Bobcats a 101-97 edge.

Walker drilled a long jumper from the top of the key, putting Charlotte up 97-91 with 48.3 left to play. His quick movement without the ball created isolations all night against Knicks big men Kenyon Martin and Amar‘e Stoudemire, enabling the 6-foot-1 Walker to get good open looks.

“I always like winning, especially here against the Knicks,” said Walker, who grew up a Knicks fan in the Bronx. “I’ve been playing here since high school. It’s always a joy, especially since I‘m ... able to play in front of families and friends.”

The Knicks looked lethargic on offense for most of the night but woke up late in the game. An offensive rebound from Anthony cut New York’s deficit to 91-89 with 4:09 left, but a layup by Charlotte forward Jeff Adrien and a tip-in from Kidd-Gilchrist moved the lead back to 96-89 with 2:25 left.

“We wait until the third and fourth quarters to play, and it’s too late,” Knicks coach Mike Woodson said. “Our defense stinks right now. In order to stay in the race, you have to defend and rebound the ball, and we aren’t doing that right now.”

Charlotte outrebounded New York 51-33.

Walker left the game clutching his shoulder after a collision with World Peace with 4:45 left in the third and the Bobcats leading 74-68. He re-entered the game with 10:30 to play in the fourth and the Bobcats ahead 84-80.

X-rays on his shoulder were negative.

Walker promptly sank two free throws and assisted on a basket by forward Cody Zeller to move Charlotte’s lead to 88-83 with 8:45 to go.

“He’s so competitive,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said of Walker. “He wants the ball at the end of the game. His spirit and will to win rubs off on everyone else.”

Without its floor leader, Charlotte let New York sneak back into the game. The Knicks trimmed the margin to 76-72 with 3:11 remaining in the third, but a costly flagrant foul by World Peace allowed Charlotte guard Ramon Sessions to convert two free throws and move the Bobcats’ advantage to 78-72.

New York played the majority of the game without its starting center, Tyson Chandler, who left the game with a leg injury just 6:36 into the game.

There was no update on his injury after the game.

“We are concerned, but we don’t know the extent of the injury so we are not going to speculate,” Martin said.

Martin and Stoudemire filled in for Chandler, scoring a combined four points and grabbing a combined four rebounds.

NOTES: Since getting drafted in 2011, Charlotte G Kemba Walker has played in all 151 regular-season games. Walker leads his draft class with 4,748 minutes played. ... Charlotte C Al Jefferson missed his third consecutive game due to a bone bruise in his right ankle. ... After leading the league with the fewest turnovers last season, the Knicks are among the highest this season, averaging 17.7 a game. They gave the ball away 14 times Tuesday. ... Knicks G Tim Hardaway Jr. is among the rookie leaders in scoring (7.0 points per game) and minutes (22.3 per game). He contributed four points in 12 minutes against Charlotte.