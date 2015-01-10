Hornets cruise along as Knicks drop 15th straight

NEW YORK -- Kemba Walker has been the common denominator for the Charlotte Hornets in their longest winning streak of the season.

The third-year guard from Connecticut scored 28 points as the Hornets (15-24) cruised to their fifth straight win, a 110-82 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Walker has scored at least 25 points during the streak, the longest point streak of his career. He has reached double figures in 27 of the last 29 games and 35 of the last 38 for Charlotte.

“He (Walker) is just playing well,” said Hornets coach Steve Clifford. “He’s played at a high level all year and now he’s shooting the ball better. He sets the tone at both ends.”

Walker didn’t play in the fourth quarter when Charlotte led by as many 40 points, 95-55. He finished 8 of 13 from the field.

Charlotte center Bismack Biyombo scored 14 points and corralled 12 rebounds.

Related Coverage Preview: Hornets at Knicks

The Knicks (5-35) dropped their franchise-worst 15th straight game and 25th in the last 26. Their last win was Dec. 12, a 101-95 win at Boston. New York has dropped eight games by 20 points or more.

The 28-point loss was New York’s worst of the season.

Prior to the game, Phil Jackson, the president of basketball operations for the Knicks, stressed that he didn’t want fans to blame first-year head coach Derek Fisher for New York’s struggles.

“The fans, I want them to leave Derek alone in this regard. He’s doing the best job possible. It’s not his fault,” Jackson said.

Forward Quincy Acy paced the Knicks with 18 points, one point shy of his career high.

“I think he (Jackson) understands how I think about the way that we are trying to do this,” Fisher said, “and how important it is to be very smart about the way that we build this out and the type of people that we want to have, not just as basketball players, but in our entire culture as an organization.”

The Hornets built an 89-44 advantage after three quarters.

The closest New York got in the second quarter was 30-27 with just under nine minutes left in the quarter. The Hornets then controlled the game and ended the half on a 32-4 blitz for a 62-31 cushion.

Charlotte shot 65.2 percent in the second quarter, with Walker scoring 10 of his 20 first-half points.

Clifford credits Walker’s offseason work ethic as a factor in his recent play.

”He (Walker) stayed in Charlotte all summer which is not easy to get guys to do. A lot of guys want to travel and work out with their own guys,“ Clifford said. ”He worked out with our coaches and our strength coach.

“He came back in unbelievable physical condition and I think with working out with the same coach’s makes a great difference.”

The Knicks made just 14 of their 42 shots in the half (33.3 percent), while getting dominated down low. Charlotte outscored the Knicks 26-6 in the paint.

NOTES: Former Knicks great, C Patrick Ewing, now an assistant coach with Charlotte, received a loud ovation when he was introduced. ... Knicks C Amar‘e Stoudemire (sore right knee) and F Carmelo Anthony (sore left knee) remained out of the lineup. ... Charlotte Fs P.J. Hairston and Cody Zeller returned after missing one game due to illness and a right shoulder strain, respectively. ... F Al Jefferson missed his seventh straight game for the Hornets with a left groin strain. ... The Hornets are committing the fewest turnovers (11.8) this season. They committed 15 on Saturday.