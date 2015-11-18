Porzingis (29 points, 11 rebounds) powers Knicks

NEW YORK -- This time, Kristaps Porzingis wouldn’t be denied by the Charlotte Hornets.

The New York Knicks rookie forward poured in a personal- best 29 points in the Knicks 102-94 victory over the Hornets Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. The scoring performance occurred less than a week after Porzingis’ 3-pointer was ruled off at the buzzer by video review in Charlotte’s 95-93 win over New York on Nov. 11.

Porzingis also grabbed 11 rebounds Tuesday for his fifth double-double of the season. Only Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns (six) has recorded more double-doubles among rookies this season.

Forward Carmelo Anthony scored 18 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and distributed five assists, and guard Arron Afflalo scored 16 points for New York (6-6), which didn’t get to six wins last season until its 42nd game.

The Hornets (5-6) received a season-high 31 points from guard Kemba Walker, 14 points from forward Spencer Hawes and 13 points from reserve guard Jeremy Lin, a former Knick.

Charlotte had won its previous four meetings with the Knicks.

The slender, 7-foot-3 Porzingis, who was booed when the Knicks drafted him with the fourth pick this summer, had Garden fans chanting '‘Por-zing-is! Por-zing-is!‘’ and ”MVP, “MVP,” in the fourth quarter, shortly after his three-point play following an offensive rebound gave the Knicks a 93-81 lead with 7:36 left.

”I know he (Porzingis) is ready,“ Anthony said. ”I knew what to expect coming in. People have to do their jobs, write what they are going to write and say what they are going to say.

“It is still a learning process for him (Porzingis), but tonight was a big game for him. I‘m sure it’s going to be the first of many.”

Porzingis entered Tuesday’s game fourth in scoring among rookies (11.4 points per game) and second behind Towns in rebounding (8.4).

”Everyone was saying I was a project,“ Porzingis admitted. ”I am going to get better, but I am ready to play right now.

“Going into this game I was thinking not to force anything. Whenever I have a shot I would take it, if not keep playing. That was my mentality.”

Porzingis made two clutch free throws with 11 seconds to play to give the Knicks a comfortable 100-95 lead. He was 7-for-7 from the line and 10-for-17 from the floor.

“He (Porzingis) was great,” said Hornets coach Steve Clifford. “He hurt us in the first half with his cutting. He made two 3‘s, I believe and he was on the offensive glass.”

Afflalo and Calderon each drained 3-pointers 22 seconds apart early in the fourth quarter to move the New York lead to 88-79 with 8:52 to play. That started a 16-6 Knicks run en route to a 98-85 lead.

Calderon sank two free throws after Charlotte forward Marvin Williams was called for a flagrant foul on forward Lou Amundson and was subsequently ejected with 7:45 to play and the Knicks ahead 90-82. Amundson left the game after taking an elbow to the head.

A pair of 3-pointers in the last minute of the third quarter from Knicks guard Langston Galloway provided New York with an 80-72 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Lin scored seven points in the second quarter to help Charlotte to a 48-46 halftime cushion.

New York went into a shooting dry spell to open the second quarter, connecting on 2 of 12 shots from the floor during the first seven minutes. Charlotte took advantage of the drought, embarking on a 19-6 run for a 40-32 edge with 4:41 left in the first half. Hawes came off the bench to contribute eight of those points.

The Knicks broke a 15-15 tie by going on an 11-2 run on the way to a 26-21 first-quarter lead. Porzingis scored eight points and pulled down six rebounds in the quarter.

NOTES: Charlotte G Nicolas Batum was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Nov. 9-15. Batum led the Hornets to a 3-1 week behind averages of 25.5 points (fifth in the East), 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists. The French native ranked fifth in the conference in 3-point field goal percentage (57.7 percent), connecting on 15-of-26. Batum scored only four points Tuesday, going 1-for-9 from the field. ... F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (right shoulder surgery) and G P.J. Hairston (right quad contusion) were out for the Hornets. ... G Cleanthony Early was inactive for the Knicks. ... The Knicks wore throwback uniforms from 1953-61, with alternating orange-and-blue trim around the neck and vertically along the sides of the jerseys and shorts. ... Charlotte opens a seven-game homestand Wednesday against Brooklyn. It won’t play a road game until Dec. 5.