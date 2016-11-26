Late Anthony jumper in OT lifts Knicks past Hornets

NEW YORK -- Derrick Rose had a simple explanation of Carmelo Anthony's game-winning overtime jumper that gave the New York Knicks a 113-11 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

"Melo was Melo tonight," said Rose of his teammate's shot with three seconds left in OT.

It was the 18th game-winning shot in Anthony's 18-year career.

Anthony, a nine-time All-Star, poured in a season-high 35 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Kristaps Porzingis and Rose scored 16 points each for the Knicks (8-7), who won their sixth straight at Madison Square Garden and third overall.

"He (Anthony) is going to get a good shot up," said Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek. "He's got the experience and the size.

"He makes big shots. It's a luxury to have. He was fantastic tonight."

Related Coverage Preview: Hornets at Knicks

"The most important thing is playing as a team," said Anthony. "It felt good. I just wanted to take my time and get to me."

Marco Belinelli led Charlotte (8-7), losers of four straight, with 19 points. Nicolas Batum added 18 points and Kemba Walker scored 17 points, including the play that sent the game into overtime.

The two teams meet again on Saturday in Charlotte.

A dunk from Michael Kidd-Gilchrist tied the game at 111-111 for the Hornets with 27 seconds left in the overtime.

Back-to-back jump shots from Anthony and Rose provided New York with a 104-101 lead with 22.7 to play in regulation, but a traditional three-point play from Walker with 20 seconds left tied it at 104-104. He was fouled by Willy Hernangomez as he was driving the lane.

Belinelli's 3-pointer gave the Hornets a 101-100 edge with 1:22 remaining.

A Porzingis 3-pointer helped move the Knicks back in front 89-85 with 6:23 left to play.

Batum gave Charlotte an 85-84 lead with a fadeaway jumper with a little more than eight minutes to play.

Charlotte took its largest lead of the game at 70-57 in the third quarter. New York responded with a 22-4 run to take a 79-74 lead going into the fourth. Anthony accumulated 11 points in the quarter.

"If we're not more physical, it's not going to work out for us," said Hornets coach Steve Clifford. "We're going to have to have everyone fighting for the ball."

Batum's 3-pointer with 3:46 to go in the second put the Hornets ahead 54-46, but the Knicks ended the quarter on a 6-2 run to get within 56-52.

Marco Belinelli and Batum scored 10 points each in the first half as Charlotte shot 50 percent (22-of-44).

Anthony dropped in 16 points in the opening quarter, including a jumper at the horn that lifted the Knicks to a 30-28 edge. He was 6-of-8 from the floor with four rebounds. Walker played just seven minutes in the first before exiting with two fouls. He missed his three shots in the quarter.

New York led 14-8 before the Hornets reeled off six straight points to knot it at 14 with 4:51 to go in the first.

NOTES: G Kemba Walker passed Alonzo Mourning for third place on Charlotte's career free throws made list. ... Charlotte's Marvin Williams sustained a hyperextended left knee in the third quarter and didn't return. ... The Knicks blocked eight shots, three by F Kristaps Porzingis. ... The Hornets assigned G Aaron Harrison to the Greensboro Swarm, the team's NBA Development League affiliate. Harrison is in his second year with the Hornets and has appeared in two regular-season games this season. ... Only one of Charlotte's next nine games is against a team (Memphis) with a winning record. ... Charlotte owns the league's lowest turnover rate per 100 possessions. In their three prior seasons, the Hornets recorded three of the 14 lowest turnover rates of the last 39 years (1,058 total teams). The Hornets committed 13 turnovers on Friday. ... C Joakim Noah returned to the Knicks after missing two games with flu-like symptoms. He played 17 minutes, scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds. ... C Cody Zeller started for the Hornets after missing three games with right shoulder soreness.