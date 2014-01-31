Preview: Bobcats at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to drop further out of the playoff race and have lost 17 of 20 games entering Friday s home matchup with the Charlotte Bobcats. Los Angeles has lost its last five contests and the struggles have been so bad that it has emerged victorious in just two of its last 11 home games. Charlotte opened a four-game road trip with a 101-98 win over Denver on Wednesday as center Al Jefferson matched his season best of 35 points.

Los Angeles has badly missed guard Kobe Bryant and has slipped below the Utah Jazz for the second-worst record in the Western Conference. Only the Sacramento Kings have a worse record in the West than the Lakers, who have suffered through a string of injuries that decimated the point guard position. Charlotte might be seven games below .500 but it has remained in the mix for an Eastern Conference playoff spot and could get starting guard Kemba Walker back for the contest. Walker has missed five games with an ankle injury.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (20-27): Jefferson has been fantastic over the past 10 games, scoring at least 20 points in each and averaging 26.9 points and 11.9 rebounds during the stretch. The veteran center was hindered by ankle injuries in the early portion of the season but has regained his form and recorded double-doubles in 14 of Charlotte s last 22 games. It s all about staying healthy,  Jefferson said after the win over Denver. I am 85 or 90 percent right now. If I were 100 percent, I could be very effective. I am working hard to get to 100 percent.  Jefferson s season averages are 19.3 points and 10.5 rebounds.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (16-30): Kendall Marshall is averaging 11.5 assists in 14 January games but could soon be out of the starting point guard role. Veterans Steve Nash (back), Steve Blake (elbow) and Jordan Farmar (hamstring) all returned to practice on Thursday and the 39-year-old Nash said after the session that he expects to return early next week. This has been the hardest thing I ve ever faced in my career,  Nash told reporters. Ever since I broke my leg (last season), nothing s been the same. Nothing s been easy. But I also look for challenges in life so this is a great opportunity for me to learn about myself and try to fight through it and hopefully on the other side, I ll be a better person. 

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Lakers have won the last five meetings, including an 88-85 road victory on Dec. 14.

2. Los Angeles has allowed more than 100 points in 13 consecutive games.

3. Charlotte is 9-14 on the road after winning just six away games all last season.

PREDICTION: Bobcats 112, Lakers 104