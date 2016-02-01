Hornets hand Lakers 10th consecutive loss

LOS ANGELES -- The Charlotte Hornets ended their four-game road trip on a high note, while the Los Angeles Lakers hit another bottom in a season of lows.

Forwards Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds apiece, and the short-handed Hornets pounded the lowly Lakers 101-82 Sunday night at Staples Center.

Point guard Kemba Walker had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes for the Hornets, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Charlotte (23-25) also got 11 points from backup center Frank Kaminsky.

“We just wanted to end the road trip in the right way,” said Walker, who managed just 3-of-14 shooting but made four of five foul shots. Charlotte beat the Sacramento Kings in double overtime to open the trip on Tuesday before losing to the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers.

“To go 2-2 I think is pretty good for us,” Walker added. “We’ve been on the road for so long. The energy was great from the jump. That’s what we wanted. We wanted to come out and be aggressive and come out with intensity and have some great energy throughout the game. That’s what we did.”

Related Coverage Preview: Hornets at Lakers

Forward Kobe Bryant scored 23 points, hitting four 3-pointers, to pace the Lakers, who tied a franchise record with their 10th consecutive loss. They haven’t dropped 10 in a row since they ended the 1993-94 season on a 10-game skid when Earvin “Magic” Johnson coached the club. Johnson sat courtside Sunday.

Guards Jordan Clarkson and Lou Williams scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, for Los Angeles (9-41). Forward Julius Randle finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while backup point guard D‘Angelo Russell had 10 points and six rebounds.

“They just played harder,” Randle said. “They came in today with a better mindset than us and outplayed us.”

The Hornets were without centers Al Jefferson (right knee surgery) and Cody Zeller (strained right shoulder) and forwards Nicolas Batum (toe strain) and Jeremy Lamb (sprained big toe), but it still didn’t hurt them against the Lakers.

Charlotte shook off a sluggish first quarter to roll the following three periods. The Hornets outscored the Lakers 37-27 in the second quarter for a 58-43 halftime advantage. By the end of the third quarter, the lead grew to 83-60 as the boos from Lakers’ fans intensified.

“I think the fans are just as frustrated as we are,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “I don’t think the boos -- well hopefully the boos weren’t because of a lack of effort because I thought our guys played all right. We just missed shots.”

The Hornets’ defense had a little to do with that.

“We just kept getting stops,” said Williams, who made seven of 13 shots from the floor and four of eight from 3-point range. “We got stops and we were able to turn some of those into points on the offensive end. I feel like when we defend, we leave ourselves a chance to (succeed) on the offensive end.”

The Hornets rode their 3-point shooting in the first half, converting 11 of 21 attempts (52.4 percent) to six of 13 (46.2 percent) for the Lakers. Overall, Charlotte made 13 of 36 (36.1 percent) from long distance to eight for 29 (27.6 percent) for Los Angeles.

“Guys got a lot of open looks,” Williams said. “When you get open looks, you got to let them fly. It definitely helps out when they go in.”

The Hornets actually were hitting a higher percentage of 3-pointers for much of the game. They finished making 37.5 percent of their shots from the floor compared to 33.8 percent for the Lakers.

Charlotte held a considerable edge in the rebounding department at 59-42. The Hornets also outscored the Lakers 20-4 in second-chance points, and they limited the Lakers to 13 assists while compiling 28.

NOTES: Lakers F Kobe Bryant’s four 3-pointers against the Hornets allowed him to past Peja Stojakovic (1,760) for 12th-best all time. Bryant now has 1,762. ... Lakers F Larry Nance Jr., who missed the contest with a sore right knee, could be out until after the All-Star break. Nance, who is averaging 5.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, missed four games in late January dealing with the problematic knee, and the club is taking a more cautious approach regarding his return. ... Charlotte won 108-98 behind 38 points from G Kemba Walker in the two clubs’ initial meeting Dec. 28. ... Marge Hearn, 98, the widow of the late and legendary former Lakers broadcaster Chick Hearn, died of natural causes Saturday night. ... The Hornets host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. ... The Lakers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at Staples Center.