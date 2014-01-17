Preview: Bobcats at Magic

The injury-depleted Orlando Magic attempt to snap a nine-game losing streak when they host the struggling Charlotte Bobcats on Friday. The Magic dropped a 128-125 decision in triple overtime to Chicago on Wednesday without leading scorer Arron Afflalo and top rebounder Nikola Vucevic after leading by 15 in the third quarter. The Bobcats, who lost at home to Orlando on Dec. 11, have only two wins in their last 11 games to drop out of the top eight in the Eastern Conference.

Afflalo missed the previous three games with an ankle injury while the Magic stand 0-11 overall this season without the 7-0 Vucevic, who sat out the last five with a concussion. Orlando’s Victor Oladipo scored a season-best 35 on Wednesday, adding to his case for NBA Rookie of the Year honors. Charlotte’s inside force Al Jefferson should be a key figure after he scored only 10 points with Vucevic in the lineup last month.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (16-24): Charlotte, which stands 28th in the league in scoring, was beaten on the boards and shot under 40 percent from the field in the 95-92 loss at Philadelphia on Wednesday. Kemba Walker leads the Bobcats at 19 points and 4.9 assists while Jefferson (17.6) and Gerald Henderson (15.5) have also put up good numbers offensively. The return of forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist from a broken hand should help, although he is 3-of-14 from the field his first two games back.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (10-29): Afflalo, who is averaging 20.8 points, expects a return to the lineup soon while Vucevic (13 points, 11 rebounds) is out indefinitely. Oladipo has averaged 18 points over the last seven contests, including his 57-minute performance Wednesday in which he made 15-of-24 from the field and dished out eight assists. Veteran guard Jameer Nelson scored 52 in the last two games with a sore finger while Tobias Harris and Glen Davis are both averaging at least 18 points the last three contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Magic C Kyle O’Quinn had his second double-figure scoring outing of the season in the last game with 12 points.

2. Charlotte stood fourth in the league in average points allowed (96.6) through Wednesday, but has given up 107.6 in January.

3. Orlando is coming off its fourth triple-overtime game in franchise history and first since 1998.

PREDICTION: Magic 96, Bobcats 90