Preview: Hornets at Magic

The Orlando Magic’s home court has not given them an advantage, but they hope to change that when the short-handed Charlotte Hornets visit Saturday. The Magic have lost three straight and nine of 11 at home, where they’re a dismal 4-11 this season. The Hornets, who are without star center Al Jefferson (groin), have lost five straight following a season-high four-game winning streak.

Charlotte squandered an 11-point lead in a 91-87 home loss to Cleveland on Friday, shooting 31 percent over the final three quarters as the offense sputtered without Jefferson. The Magic nearly pulled off a remarkable comeback in the first game of their back-to-back, outscoring Brooklyn 37-14 in the fourth quarter before bowing 100-98 for their second straight loss. Orlando has won both meetings this season, including the third-largest comeback victory in franchise history in which it rallied from a 23-point third-quarter deficit.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (10-24): Jefferson joins guard Lance Stephenson on the injured list, and neither is expected back anytime soon. With Jefferson sidelined, Charlotte’s offense is largely perimeter-based, and the Hornets were a woeful 6-for-28 from 3-point range against the Cavaliers. Kemba Walker (17.3 points, 5.5 assists) had a rough shooting night Friday, going 4-for-16, but he torched the Magic for a career-high 42 points in the most recent meeting.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (13-23): Orlando boasts some depth and balance — seven players scored in double figures Friday — but lacks consistency. Its top two scorers, forward Tobias Harris (18.3 points, 6.9 rebounds) and center Nikola Vucevic (17.9 points, 11 rebounds) had relatively quiet nights against the Nets, combining for 22 points and seven boards. The young backcourt duo of rookie point guard Elfrid Payton (6.9 points, 5.4 assists) and second-year shooting guard Victor Oladipo (14.6 points) can stuff the stat sheet but also shows its inexperience late in games at times.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Vucevic has 18 double-doubles, one behind New Orleans C Anthony Davis and Washington PG John Wall for the league lead.

2. Charlotte SF Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds) recorded his third double-double of the season Friday and has scored in double figures in a season-high three straight games.

3. Orlando is 3-13 when allowing 100 or more points while Charlotte is 8-6 when hitting triple digits.

PREDICTION: Magic 97, Hornets 93