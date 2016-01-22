Preview: Hornets at Magic

Through the beginning of December, the Orlando Magic and the Charlotte Hornets both looked like playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference. The last month has not been quite as kind to either club, and both will be looking for the kind of spark that can turn their fortunes around when the Magic host the Hornets on Friday.

Orlando ran its latest losing streak to four and fell below .500 with a 96-87 loss to the NBA-worst Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. “Our lack of competitiveness is frightening, really,” Magic coach Scott Skiles told reporters. “They were pushing us all around on both ends of the floor, making it hard for us to do anything. And we just basically capitulated.” Charlotte waived goodbye to .500 earlier this month and has dropped 10 of its last 12. The Hornets looked like they were ready to turn things around when Kemba Walker went off for a club-record 52 points in a double-overtime win over Utah on Monday but did not put up much of a fight in a 109-95 loss at Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Charlotte), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (19-23): Charlotte’s problems are on the defensive end, and the team could be on the verge of getting some help. Small forward and defensive standout Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who has been out since the preseason after suffering a torn right labrum, was cleared for contact this week and returned to practice. “It’s kind of like your first kiss,” Gilchrist told the team’s official website of his return to practice. “Yes! I just felt that it was a weight off my shoulders.”

ABOUT THE MAGIC (20-21): Orlando shot 39.3 percent from the floor against the lowly 76ers, including 4-of-17 from 3-point range. “We have to find a way,” forward Tobias Harris told reporters. “We have to find a way as a team to sneak out a win, build some confidence and find some momentum. Obviously, we’re frustrated as a group, but we have to stay positive and be ready for the next one. We have to let this one pass, learn from it and be ready for the next one.” Orlando hits the road for five of the next six after finishing up with the Hornets.

1. Magic G Victor Oladipo (knee) sat out Wednesday and is questionable.

2. Hornets G Jeremy Lamb (toe), C Cody Zeller (shoulder) and G Nicolas Batum (toe) are all questionable.

3. Orlando put seven players in double figures in a 113-98 home win over Charlotte on Dec. 16.

PREDICTION: Magic 96, Hornets 92