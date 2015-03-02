Hornets 98, Magic 83: Mo Williams recorded 23 points and dished out 11 assists as visiting Charlotte handed Orlando its third straight defeat.

Al Jefferson contributed 16 points and 10 boards while Cody Zeller scored 16 and grabbed eight rebounds as the Hornets won for only the second time in eight games. Gerald Henderson also tallied 16 and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 11 points to go along with 13 rebounds to register his third straight double-double for Charlotte.

Victor Oladipo led the way with 21 points and five assists while Tobias Harris scored 13 and grabbed nine rebounds for the Magic, who settled for a tie in the season series (2-2). Andrew Nicholson and Willie Green each scored 11 and Nikola Vucevic provided 10 points and nine boards for Orlando.

The Hornets led by as many seven in the first half, but Channing Frye drained a 3-pointer during a 7-2 run that ended the second quarter as the Magic closed the gap to 43-42 at intermission. Henderson scored 10 points during 16-2 burst early in the third quarter to push the lead to 14 before the Magic pulled within 71-60 going into the fourth.

Orlando scored eight of the first nine in the fourth quarter, capped by a Dewayne Dedmon basket to cut its deficit to 72-68 before Zeller recorded four as the Hornets answered with a 10-2 run. Jefferson completed a three-point play after Orlando pulled within eight and Williams drained two more 3-pointers to seal it for Charlotte.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Williams is averaging 23.4 points in five games since being acquired from Minnesota. … Magic F Aaron Gordon (ankle) missed his third game in a row and G Evan Fournier (sore hip) was out for the second straight. … Charlotte C Bismack Biyombo returned to the lineup after missing the last 11 contests with a knee injury and contributed three points and three rebounds in 14 minutes.