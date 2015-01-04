Hornets end skid with win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Kemba Walker had a pretty good idea the Charlotte Hornets’ losing streak was over in the second quarter Saturday night when they were holding the Orlando Magic scoreless for nearly seven minutes.

“At that point, we were in this game, so of course we were definitely feeling good,” said Walker. “We played some great defense. Our communication was great tonight, and it was a great effort on our part.”

The Hornets (11-24) scored the last 22 points of the first half and went on to win, 98-90, breaking a five-game losing streak.

Walker had seven rebounds and five assists to go along with his game-high 30 points, and forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist added 17 points and 12 rebounds, leading Charlotte to a 53-44 advantage on the boards. Gary Neal came off the bench for 16 points.

Guard Victor Oladipo scored 21 points for the Magic, who have lost three straight. Center Nik Vucevic added 20 points, and forward Tobias Harris had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Coach Jacque Vaughn found the Magic’s third home-court loss in five nights a little difficult to take.

“It’s the fragility of the group, the fact that we missed layups early in the game, and that impacted the other end of the floor for us,” he said. “The possessions continued to add up. We haven’t grown to where we’re mentally tough enough to get through.”

A 9-0 run gave the Hornets an early lead, but a 3-pointer by guard Ben Gordon and two free throws by Oladipo cut the lead to 30-29 with 6:59 left in the second quarter.

The Magic (13-24) did not score for the remainder of the quarter, missing 10 shots from the field and committing five turnovers. They left the floor to a chorus of boos while trailing 52-29.

“We just kind of fell apart and you can’t have those,” said Vucevic.

“We woke up in the second half and we make a run but it was too late. It’s been an issue for us that we have to figure out. We can’t have those letdowns when teams come at us and just dominate us, especially on our home court.”

Orlando started the second half with 10 straight points and whittled the deficit to 12 points on a 3-pointer by forward Kyle O‘Quinn midway through the third quarter. But Walker answered with a 3-pointer and hit another to push Charlotte’s lead back to 20 with 2:25 left in the quarter.

The 22 straight points proved to be too much for Orlando to overcome.

“It gave us a cushion to play with on the road, and we’ve had trouble guarding them,” said Hornets coach Steve Clifford. “And we caught a break with Channing Frye not able to play; that’s their comeback lineup when they go small and play with him. That’s how they beat us the first time.”

Frye left the game in the second quarter with a sprained right elbow.

For the second straight night, the Magic charged back late in the fourth quarter to make the score close. They lost by two points to Brooklyn on Friday night.

The Magic had beaten the Hornets twice in Charlotte, including a 102-94 decision on Dec. 27.

Both teams were playing their sixth game in nine days.

NOTES: F Al Jefferson (strained left groin) and G Lance Stephenson (pelvic strain) remain out for Charlotte, leaving a void of 28.2 points per game. “We have a lot of good things within our roster, but we don’t have a ton of ways to score,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “It’s not like we have another guy who’s going to emerge and start scoring 20 a night.” ... Three of G Kemba Walker’s top five scoring games for the Hornets have come against the Magic, including his career-high 42 on Dec. 27. ... Magic coach Jacque Vaughn doesn’t seem inclined to cut Nik Vucevic any slack after the center grabbed only 18 rebounds in the last three games. “I‘m not sure I can use the word fatigue,” Vaughn said. “What I can say is realistically, he’s counted on nightly basis. We don’t need a good performance two out of five nights; we need a great performance five out of five nights to give ourselves a chance to win.” ... In his first game back from the D-League, rookie Devyn Marble played 21 minutes for the Magic on Friday night, most of it in the fourth quarter.