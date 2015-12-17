Frye maximizes shots to lead Magic over Hornets

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Veteran forward Channing Frye doesn’t need a lot of shots to help the Orlando Magic win games. He just needs the right shots. And he got them Wednesday night.

Frye scored a game- and season-high 17 points on just seven shots from the field, leading the Magic to an efficient 113-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, proving his theory once more.

“I don’t need 12-15 shots in a game if we’re playing the right way,” he said. “I only need the shots that come to me. I will knock them down. When we play like this, we can be a great team. It’s fun to play this way. It’s fun to watch.”

Frye, who was averaging just 5.2 points per game this season, made 5 of 7 3-point attempts -- the only shots he took -- and hit two free throws to lead Orlando to its second consecutive lopsided victory.

The Magic (14-11) had seven players score in double figures. They shot a season-high 55.8 percent from the field (43 of 77) and a season-high 58.3 percent from 3-point range (14 of 24). And they had 28 assists and consistently made the extra pass to get the best possible shots.

“It was a night when our offense carried us,” Magic coach Scott Skiles said. “We just got hot. We need this type of balance, with 4-5-6-7 guys playing well to win.”

Center Nikola Vucevic finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Guard Evan Fournier had 15 points and a trio of 3-pointers. Guard Elfrid Payton contributed 12 points and nine assists. Forward Tobias Harris had 13 points and five rebounds. Reserves Victor Oladipo and Jason Smith scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Hornets (14-10) never got closer than 10 points in the second half and never seriously challenged after the first quarter.

“Terrible concentration and intensity,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “They got easy shots early off our turnovers and we never got our defense where it was good enough to even make a real run in the game tonight.”

Reserve Jeremy Lamb hit 7 of 10 shots from the floor to lead Charlotte with 16 points. Hornets leading scorer Kemba Walker hit only 4 of 12 shots from the field for 12 points and nine assists. Forward P.J. Hairston scored a season-high 14 points.

The Magic led by 16 going into the fourth quarter and by as many as 24 points midway in the quarter when Frye hit his fifth 3-pointer before leaving the game. Magic rookie Mario Hezonja made a 3-pointer earlier to boost the lead to 94-75.

The Magic led by as many as 18 points early in the third quarter. Hairston hit his third 3-pointer, allowing the Hornets to cut the deficit to 72-59 midway through the quarter, but they never sustained a run.

“We gave up too many easy shots,” Hairston said. “We gave them shots that they wanted, and they took what we gave them.”

Walker made only two of his first 10 shots from the floor but came alive late in the third quarter when he scored 10 points. He had five consecutive points for the Hornets, but they still trailed by 15.

The Magic hit 9 of 15 shots from 3-point range for a 58-45 lead at halftime. Frye was 4 of 5 to lead all scorers with 12 points at intermission.

The Magic started with good ball movement, collecting nine assists on their first nine field goals while building a 27-17 lead.

The Hornets were sloppy with 11 turnovers in the first half but made 7 of 16 3-point shots. Hairston led Charlotte early with nine points and two 3-pointers before intermission.

NOTES: Hornets C Al Jefferson served the first game of his five-game suspension for violating the NBA anti-drug policy. He had missed the previous six games with a strained calf muscle and the Hornets went 4-2. Jefferson becomes a free agent this summer after making $13.5 million this season. Cody Zeller started again in his place. Zeller had scored 12 points or more in three of the previous five games. ... This was the first of a home-heavy stretch for the Magic, who play seven of eight in the Amway Center. “If you want to be a good team in this league, you have to take care of home court,” C Nikola Vucevic said before the game. “But every game counts, and they all are going to matter at the end of the season.” ... The Hornets, who came into the game with a 14-9 record, are off to their best start since the 2000-01 season. ... The Magic came into the game looking for their eighth victory at home this season. They did not get their seventh home win last season until Feb. 11.