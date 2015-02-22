Preview: Hornets at Mavericks

Dirk Nowitzki avoided a serious injury to his elbow and is hopeful of being in the lineup when the Dallas Mavericks host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Nowitzki was injured during Friday’s 111-100 win over the Houston Rockets and left the contest to get X-rays before later returning. “They tried to loosen it up and get me back out there but we all know if I can’t shoot, I’m pretty useless out there,” Nowitzki told reporters.

Charlotte has suffered four consecutive losses after losing 110-103 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. The Hornets were crushed at home by the Mavericks 107-80 on Nov. 17 as star center Al Jefferson scored just six points and six Dallas players scored in double digits. The Mavericks topped that in the victory over the Rockets as eight players scored in double figures, the fourth time that has occurred this season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Charlotte), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (22-31): Charlotte has dipped to nine games below .500 and the visit to Dallas begins a stretch in which six of eight games are on the road. Point guard Mo Williams (24 points, 12 assists), Jefferson (20 points, 12 rebounds) and small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (season-best 20 points) all had strong efforts against Oklahoma City but the Hornets were hurt on the boards as they lost the rebounding battle 59-41. Williams made five 3-point baskets while playing in his first game with the club after being acquired from Minnesota to help plug the loss of Kemba Walker (knee), who is expected to be out until at least the middle of March.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (37-20): Dallas will likely be without small forward Chandler Parsons after he injured an ankle during Friday’s victory. Parsons is listed as doubtful to play against Charlotte after an MRI exam revealed both a sprain and bone bruise to the left ankle. One player in line to pick up some of the minutes is forward Al-Farouq Aminu, who registered season highs of 17 points and 12 rebounds against the Rockets.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Mavericks are 19-5 when hosting Charlotte.

2. Dallas PF Amar’e Stoudemire is scheduled to play for the first time since joining the team.

3. Hornets backup C Bismack Biyombo (knee) is expected to be sidelined for at least one more week.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 112, Hornets 101