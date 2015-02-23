Mavericks 92, Hornets 81: Monta Ellis scored 15 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and Amar’e Stoudemire added 14 in his team debut as host Dallas knocked off Charlotte.

Tyson Chandler had 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting and Richard Jefferson added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks. Dirk Nowitzki scored just eight points but collected 12 rebounds.

Mo Williams scored 22 points to lead Charlotte, which lost its fifth straight game. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Marvin Williams added 15 points and Al Jefferson had a season-best 17 rebounds but scored just eight points on 4-of-16 shooting.

The Mavericks took a 67-56 lead into the final quarter and the Hornets cut it to seven on a basket by Kidd-Gilchrist with 7:50 remaining. Charlotte was later within eight before Ellis scored three baskets in a 65-second span and later hit a short jumper to make it 89-75 with 1:59 remaining while scoring the final 11 Dallas points.

Stoudemire scored six points in the final two minutes of the first quarter to help the Mavericks to a 28-16 advantage. Dallas led by 19 during the second quarter before the Hornets made a move with 11 straight points and Charlotte trailed 45-35 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stoudemire was 5-of-8 from the field and hit all four of his free throws in 11 minutes of action. … PF Cody Zeller was scoreless for the Hornets but grabbed 10 rebounds. … Jefferson started in place of Dallas SF Chandler Parsons (ankle).