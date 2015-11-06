Hornets 108, Mavericks 94

DALLAS -- Charlotte center Al Jefferson scored a season-high 31 and the Hornets snapped a long losing skid in Dallas by blowing past the Mavericks 108-94 Thursday night at American Airlines Center.

The Hornets (2-3) had lost their 14 games in Big D, a stretch going back to 1998 and the Mavs’ previous home of Reunion Arena.

Jefferson dominated the paint and bullied the Mavericks in his first breakout game of the season. The burly veteran connected on 15 of 18 from the floor and grabbed nine rebounds.

Power forward Marvin Williams racked up his third double-double in five games with 17 points and 12 boards.

Point guard Kemba Walker scored 14 and dished out seven assists. Shooting guard Jeremy Lamb had 16 points off the bench.

The Hornets finished with 58 points in the paint and outrebounded Dallas 48-44.

Related Coverage Preview: Hornets at Mavericks

Dallas (2-3) has yet to win in its building this season, dropping its second straight on a current three-game homestand that ends Saturday against New Orleans.

The Mavericks went ice cold in the second half. After trailing by just a point going into the third quarter, Dallas was down 24 early in the fourth.

The Mavericks have been blown out in the second half in both of their home losses. Toronto finished Tuesday’s game with a 20-5 run.

Point guard Deron Williams led five Mavs in double figures with 15 points. Power forward Dirk Nowitzki scored 14 on 4-of-12 shooting.

Dallas small forward Chandler Parsons, on a time restriction, didn’t enter the game until the start of the third quarter in an effort to better use his minutes.

Dallas, though, couldn’t buy a bucket with or without Parsons on the floor. The Mavericks shot just 22.7 percent (5-22) in the period.

The Hornets took advantage of the Dallas’ offensive woes to open up as much as a 12-point lead. Jefferson made all six of his shots -- most from very close range -- to score 12 points in the third.

Charlotte took a 54-53 lead into halftime behind Jefferson’s 13 points, 11 coming in the first quarter. The Hornets were up despite making only 2 of 15 3-pointers in the half.

Reserve forward Dwight Powell scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half for the Mavs, who were shooting 50 percent at the break.

Charlotte’s road losing streak was the league’s second longest to one team. Golden State has dropped its last 32 trips to San Antonio.

The Hornets head south to face the Spurs on the road Saturday night.

NOTES: Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle signed a five-year contract extension worth approximately $35 million, according to reports. Carlisle, the franchise leader in wins, is in his eighth season with Dallas and came into Thursday with a record of 340-222 with the Mavs. “Mark Cuban, Donnie Nelson and Dirk Nowitzki are the reason an extension like this is possible,” Carlisle said. “I have the best owner and general manager in sports, and one of the greatest players in NBA history to thank for this opportunity.” ... Dallas owns a 14-game home winning streak over Charlotte dating to 1998. ... The Hornets entered the game tied with Golden State for the NBA lead in 3-pointers made per game (11.5).