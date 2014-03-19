Preview: Bobcats at Nets

The Brooklyn Nets aim to maintain their recent home dominance when they host the Charlotte Bobcats on Wednesday in a matchup of teams looking to climb the Eastern Conference playoff ladder. The Nets have won nine straight at the Barclays Center and eight of their last 10 overall after a 108-95 win over Phoenix on Monday. Deron Williams scored 28 points for Brooklyn, which is in a virtual fifth-place tie with Washington and 2 1/2 up on seventh-place Charlotte in the East.

The Bobcats have a chance to crawl closer to the Nets with this meeting and another next Wednesday at home, but they lost an opportunity to tighten things up when they fell 97-83 to Atlanta on Monday, snapping a four-game winning streak. Charlotte scored 31 points in the second half as their eight-game home winning streak came to an end. Still, the Bobcats are 10-5 since a 105-89 loss at Brooklyn on Feb. 12.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (33-35): The loss to Atlanta came in Charlotte’s third game in four days and seventh in 11 days, a busy stretch that seemed to impact the club as the game wore on. The Bobcats shot 29 percent from the field in the second half and made far too few stops on the other end in matching their most lopsided home loss since Nov. 27. “We didn’t have the effort on the defensive or the offensive end,” center Al Jefferson told reporters after being held to 16 points, his lowest total this month.

ABOUT THE NETS (34-31): After Brooklyn made some big-splash moves over the offseason and heightened expectations, there still remained some doubt as to whether Williams could offer his usual contributions with persistent ankle issues, doubts that rose when he missed several games early in the season. However, he has played in 27 straight games and even added a rare dunk to his 28-point effort Monday, when the veteran guard was 11-for-13 from the floor. Williams left the first meeting with Charlotte early due to an ankle injury but had seven assists against zero turnovers in the next encounter.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nets F Kevin Garnett (back) will miss his 10th straight game.

2. Charlotte is 31-26 against teams outside its own division.

3. Brooklyn is three wins shy of matching the longest home winning streak in franchise history, accomplished in 2005-06.

PREDICTION: Nets 99, Bobcats 92