Preview: Hornets at Nets

The Charlotte Hornets aim to win their fifth straight game for the first time since last March when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The Hornets have won the first two games of a season-high six-game road trip -- wrapped around the All-Star break -- to record their third four-game winning streak of the season.

Kemba Walker scored 25 points and Cody Zeller chipped in a season-high 23 in Friday’s 98-95 triumph in Milwaukee -- Charlotte’s fifth win in its last seven road contests. “It was a gritty win for us, especially coming off the All-Star break,” Zeller told reporters after his team rallied from eight points down in the fourth quarter. “We needed this one to get going.” The Nets emerged from the break to knock off New York by a 109-98 margin on Friday at home. Brook Lopez scored 33 points as Brooklyn was victorious in its first game since introducing Sean Marks as its new general manager.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Charlotte), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (28-26): The win in Milwaukee was even more impressive given the fact that Charlotte was playing its first game since losing guard Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (shoulder) for the season and new acquisition Courtney Lee - essentially Kidd-Gilchrist’s replacement - did not see any action. Lee, who was unable to gain much practice time with his new team following Tuesday’s trade from Memphis, is expected to be in the lineup Sunday. He will provide another quality perimeter threat for a team that entered Saturday’s action third in the NBA with 10.4 made 3-pointers per game.

ABOUT THE NETS (15-40): Among the first items on Marks’ list was a buyout of Andrea Bargnani’s contract, according to reports that surfaced Saturday afternoon. The veteran 7-footer suffered through injuries and showcased disappointing play ever since averaging 21.4 points for Toronto in 2010-11, and was not living up to the two-year deal he had signed with the Nets in July. His inability to provide much has been one reason for Brooklyn’s season-long struggles from beyond the arc, but guards Donald Sloan and Bojan Bogdanovic combined to make 6-of-7 from 3-point range in the win over the Knicks.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Walker is averaging 24.6 points over a five-game hot stretch.

2. Bogdanovic is 18-of-30 from 3-point range in February.

3. Charlotte defeated Brooklyn 116-111 on Nov. 18 after losing two of three to the Nets last season.

PREDICTION: Hornets 98, Nets 95