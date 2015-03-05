Hornets 115, Nets 91: Al Jefferson and Gerald Henderson scored 19 points apiece as visiting Charlotte pounced on Brooklyn early.

Marvin Williams added 18 points and Mo Williams had 14 points and a season-high 14 assists before sitting out the fourth quarter for the Hornets, who broke a tie with the Nets for eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Cody Zeller contributed 13 points off the bench and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds for Charlotte.

Deron Williams had 12 points and six assists and Mason Plumlee finished with 11 points and seven rebounds to lead the Nets, who were trying to match their season-long winning streak of three games. Bojan Bogdanovic added 11 points off the bench while Joe Johnson, who came in averaging 15.5 points and scored 22 in the last meeting against the Hornets, finished with a season-low two points.

The Hornets were on their mark from the outset, sinking 13 of their first 15 field-goal attempts and using runs of 11-0 and 13-0 to sprint to a 31-8 lead with 3:32 still left in the opening quarter. The lead was back to 23 four minutes into the second quarter when Brooklyn uncorked a 10-0 run to get back into the game and the Nets trailed 56-44 at the half as Charlotte shot 5-for-20 in the second quarter.

The Hornets reestablished a 20-point cushion by scoring 10 of the first 12 points of the second half and the lead was back to 23 after Jefferson’s basket with 7:24 left in the third quarter. Charlotte didn’t let the Nets back in the game this time, taking a 22-point advantage into the fourth and cruising from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Charlotte started Marvin Williams over Zeller after the Nets took advantage of favorable matchups to outscore the Hornets 32-17 in the first quarter of a 27-point victory in December. … Brooklyn fell to 10-1 at home in the month of March over the last two seasons. …. The Nets, who shot 16-for-23 from 3-point range when these teams met in December, the best 3-point shooting percentage in franchise history with at least 15 attempts, finished 3-for-16 from beyond the arc.