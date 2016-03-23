Hornets 105, Nets 100

NEW YORK -- Nicolas Batum scored 23 points and Jeremy Lin added 21 as the Charlotte Hornets blew a 17-point lead before holding on for a 105-100 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Batum and Lin combined for 20 points in the fourth quarter when the Hornets withstood a comeback attempt by the Nets. The two made 15 of 28 shots from the field and 5 of 6 in the fourth quarter, helping the Hornets win for the 11th time in 13 games.

Rookie Frank Kaminsky added 14 points in his first career start and Kemba Walker also had 14. Walker didn’t score until the last possession of the first half and went 4 of 14 from the floor.

Brook Lopez helped the Nets mount a comeback bid by scoring 10 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter. Sean Kilpatrick added a career-best 25 points, but it was not enough as Brooklyn lost for the ninth time in its last 11 games.

The Hornets were up by as many as 17 points in the third quarter but saw its lead sliced to 67-64 entering the fourth.

Charlotte hiked the lead to 87-74 on a basket by Al Jefferson midway through the fourth quarter but blew most of the lead before making enough plays down the stretch.

The Hornets appeared to seal the win when Batum hit a 3-pointer for a 96-88 lead with 2:56 left, but the Nets were within 98-97 in the final minute on a layup by Bojan Bogdanovic.

Two free throws by Walker with 39.8 seconds remaining gave Charlotte a 100-97 lead. After a timeout, Bogdanovic’s 3-point attempt with 35.8 seconds left bounced off the top of the rim and Walker split two at the line.

The Nets tried a 3-pointer again with 27.3 seconds left, but Lopez’s attempt barely grazed the rim.

Lin and Batum then sealed the win at the foul line in the final 25 seconds.

NOTES: Charlotte F Marvin Williams missed his first game of the season with a sprained left ankle and coach Steve Clifford said he hopes Williams will return Friday. Williams missed his first game since Jan. 31, 2015, and rookie Frank Kaminsky made his first career start in the frontcourt. ... Brooklyn rookie G/F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was active for the first time since fracturing his right ankle in practice Dec. 5. Hollis-Jefferson had surgery on the ankle, but before giving him minutes in a game, Nets interim coach Tony Brown said he needed to see Hollis-Jefferson get through practices without becoming fatigued. ... The Nets will unveil logos and uniforms for their D-League affiliate on Thursday. The Long Island Nets will play at Barclays Center next year and eventually move to a renovated Nassau Coliseum.