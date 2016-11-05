Walker, Hornets sneak past Nets

NEW YORK -- Kemba Walker scored 30 points as the Charlotte Hornets recovered from another slow start and rallied for a 99-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

Nicolas Batum added 18 points for Charlotte, which came back from a 13-point deficit for the second night in a row. Reserve Spencer Hawes added 13 on a night when Marvin Williams missed his first 10 shots and was 2 of 13 for six points.

Brook Lopez scored 18 points for the Nets, who held a 13-point lead midway through the second half. Brooklyn played its first game without starting point guard Jeremy Lin (strained left hamstring). Reserve Sean Kilpatrick saw time at point guard and added 17 points, while Bojan Bogdanovic had 14, although the duo were a combined 9 of 32 from the floor.

Charlotte (4-1) gained the lead midway through the third quarter and held a 73-70 edge going into the fourth as Walker rested. Walker returned with 6:19 remaining with Charlotte was on top 82-79.

Walker blew past Lopez for a layup with 5:49 left, then crossed over Lopez for a step-back 22-footer with 4:55 left.

Those shots didn't seal matters, and the Nets (2-4) were within 87-86 when Trevor Booker spun past Williams for a layup with 2:50 left. Brooklyn also was within 90-89 after Lopez hit a 3-pointer with 2:10 remaining, but Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored on a reverse layup on the next possession.

Bogdanovic made it a one-point game by hitting two free throws with 1:19 left, but Williams hit an open 3-pointer from the left corner 14 seconds later for a 95-91 lead.

After Lopez missed a 3-pointer, the Hornets had a chance to ice it, but Walker was stripped by Hollis-Jefferson with 40.7 seconds left. Following a timeout, the Nets were unable to get the ball inbound and had to call their final timeout.

Booker missed a contested 3-pointer when play resumed, and Charlotte sealed the game at the foul line.

NOTES: Brooklyn G Jeremy Lin (strained left hamstring) said he was injured on a transition play when he was trying to attack the rim during the first half Wednesday in the Nets' win over the Detroit Pistons. Lin also said he is unsure if he will travel on Brooklyn's four-game West Coast swing Nov. 12-18 and that he had never injured his hamstring before. ... Charlotte coach Steve Clifford praised Lin extensively before the game after coaching him last season. "We don't have him back, but happy for him," Clifford said. "He deserves it." ... Nets G Randy Foye (mild right hamstring) was listed as probable, but he didn't play. ... Charlotte C Roy Hibbert (right knee soreness) missed his third straight game and does not appear close to returning.