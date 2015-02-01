Zeller’s career night leads Hornets past Nuggets

DENVER -- A spirited practice on Friday helped the Charlotte Hornets finish January on a strong note.

Forward Cody Zeller scored a career-high 21 points, forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 17 points and 13 rebounds and the Hornets beat the Denver Nuggets 104-86 on Saturday night.

Forward Jason Maxiell had 14 points and reserve guard Lance Stephenson had a career high 13 assists for Charlotte, which swept the season series with Denver for the second straight year.

The Hornets (20-27) completed a 10-4 month to move into the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. A tough early schedule put them in a hole but a winning January has them chasing a playoff berth for the second straight season.

“The defense has really picked up in the last month and that’s why we’re winning,” Zeller said.

The Hornets had a hard practice the day before the game to help get acclimated to the higher altitude. It carried over to Saturday where they dominated almost the entire night.

“Coming here with one day to get acclimated, we did a pretty good job in our workout yesterday,” Charlotte guard Gerald Henderson said. “Guys really pushed through it.”

Forward Danilo Gallinari led Denver with 15 points.

The Nuggets (19-29) have fallen well off the pace in the West by losing nine of their last 10 games. Their lone win came in New Orleans on Wednesday but that was followed by two blowout losses.

Denver coach Brian Shaw called out his team’s lackluster performance in a 30-point loss in Memphis on Thursday, saying he would have “more respect if guys just told me that they didn’t feel like playing from the start. I‘m just sick and tired.”

He felt even worse after Saturday’s loss.

“Not really a whole lot to say other than we’re not very good right now,” Shaw said. “Down 32 in the first half to this team at home is not acceptable.”

Denver led 11-9 with 6:39 left in the first quarter and was outscored 41-11 over the next 13 minutes. In a 10-possession stretch in the second quarter the Nuggets missed nine shots and had a turnover as Charlotte’s lead grew from 14 points to 28 points, at 50-22.

“We wanted to come out early just because they haven’t won recently and not give them any hope,” Zeller said. “A good start was a key for us.”

The Hornets led 62-30 at halftime despite just four points from forward Al Jefferson. It was the third time in the last two weeks Denver has scored 35 points or fewer in the first half.

“They (defenders) came every time and he did a great job,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said of Jefferson. “He was moving the ball to the weak side and we got a lot of good shots. They basically said to start the game you’re not scoring. He didn’t fight it. He moved the ball and found his teammates.”

Charlotte was 2 for 10 from the field to start the third quarter but still led by 29 midway through the period. Jefferson scored 10 of his 14 points in the third to stem any Denver rally hopes.

The only drama left in the fourth quarter was whether Zeller would reach his career high. He reached it 13 seconds into the period to give Charlotte an 82-52 lead.

“I liked our readiness,” Clifford said. “In the first half we were on top of things. We were solid individually. The defense set the tone for our offense.”

The Hornets led by as many as 36 in the third quarter against a team that’s looking for answers.

“You can’t put your finger on one thing, there’s so many things that need to be corrected,” Denver guard Ty Lawson said. “It’s tough. I feel sorry for the fans. We shouldn’t play like that in front of them. We’ve got to give more effort than that.”

NOTES: Hornets F Marvin Williams (concussion) is still experiencing dizziness and did not play for the second straight game. ... Nuggets Fs Kenneth Faried and Darrell Arthur did not play due to illness. Both came in for the late afternoon shootaround but were sent home. ... Charlotte G P.J. Hairston injured his left ankle in practice Friday but suited up. ... Denver’s 69 points in Memphis on Thursday was its lowest total since April 14, 2004, when it scored 67 against San Antonio. ... Hornets G Kemba Walker is out for at least six weeks after having surgery on his left knee Wednesday.